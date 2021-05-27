Here’s How Aaron Taylor-Johnson Could Look As Kraven The Hunter

It feels as though Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been around forever, but somehow the actor is still just 30 years old and already has a string of critically acclaimed performances and blockbuster box office hits under his belt.

After breaking out while still a teenager in 2009’s John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, he radiated star power in Matthew Vaughn’s Kick-Ass by deftly handling the movie’s comedic and action beats with equal aplomb. His lead performance in Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla, meanwhile, may have left a lot to be desired, but he still took top billing in a film that hauled in $529 million, before becoming one of the first Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes to be killed and stay dead in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

He’s also won a Golden Globe thanks to an incendiary turn in psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals, blew everyone else off the screen as the frenzied Lord of Douglas in Netflix’s Outlaw King and lent support as exposition machine Ives in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. He’s now heading back to the world of comic book adaptations in Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, and new fan art from BossLogic imagines how he could look in the role, which you can check out below.

Johnson appears determined to reinvent himself as an action hero, with Kraven joining a list of upcoming projects that includes espionage prequel The King’s Man, along with Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch’s star-studded Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Joey King and more. The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters still has a lot of question marks surrounding it, but at least J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter now boasts a leading man capable of delivering a memorable spin on the character.