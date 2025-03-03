‘Absolutely horrible’: Horror fans riot as the Oscars forget to honor a true movie icon

The Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ sequence is always one of the most touching moments of the ceremony, paying solemn tribute to those who contributed to the world of cinema. This year’s felt especially moving, with Morgan Freeman introducing the segment by paying personal tribute to his Unforgiven co-star Gene Hackman.

Other richly deserved tributes included Kris Kristofferson, Shelley Duvall, Maggie Smith, James Earl Jones, and Donald Sutherland, as well as directors Norman Jewison and David Lynch (Isabella Rosselini also paid tribute to Lynch by wearing a Blue Velvet dress).

The In Memoriam of the 2025 #Oscars



See the full winners list: https://t.co/cDPncK6OIM pic.twitter.com/QN1v0kDtHf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 3, 2025

But each year, there are omissions from this segment that leave fans surprised and offended. Sure, the Oscars ceremony is famously strict on timing, but why leave out Michelle Trachtenberg, Olivia Hussey, and Shannon Doherty? But beyond that trio of stars another person was left out — and it’s left horror fans hopping mad.

That’s because the Candyman himself, Tony Todd, was cruelly omitted from the list. You could maybe argue that Trachtenberg and Doherty were primarily television actors, but Todd appeared in over 100 feature films, including major hits like Platoon, The Crow, The Rock, and multiple Final Destination movies. But by far his most iconic role was as the terrifying but tragic Daniel Robitaille in the Candyman movies.

The 1992 original ranks as one of the best horror movies of that decade, mixing in scares with social commentary to lasting effect. Nia DaCosta’s 2021 sequel saw Todd return to the role for the final time, cementing his status as a horror icon. Todd died of cancer in Nov. 2024, resulting in a wave of affection for him from the industry. But, apparently, not from the Academy. And fans aren’t pleased:

Leaving Tony Todd out of the memoriam segment is absolutely horrible. He dedicated so much to his craft and gave life to one of the most historically important horror icons. He was one of a kind and deserves recognition #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TSMDtrVCDD — thefilthybrick (@thefilthybrick) March 3, 2025

“Vile” is the right word:

The Oscars leaving Tony Todd out of the memoriam part was so vile. We will always love you Tony 🐝 pic.twitter.com/fMBocgVWoe — Horror 🍀 Collective (@THEH0RRORKID) March 3, 2025

We won’t overlook him either:

The Oscars may have overlooked him, but we won’t. Tony Todd was more than just Candyman—he was an icon, a legend, and a powerhouse performer who left an unforgettable mark on horror, sci-fi, and cinema as a whole. From Final Destination to Star Trek, his presence was unmatched,… pic.twitter.com/ehgnoRdUFO — iHorror.com (@iHorrorNews) March 3, 2025

It really is a snub:

No Tony Todd being mentioned at #TheOscars?! A snub to an amazing legacy, a groundbreaking actor, champion of his craft. The horror community won’t forget @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/oEG9B3aIbA — Scream Queen 🫀 (@sianylouu) March 3, 2025

If you want to do what the Oscars couldn’t and remember Todd, you’re spoiled for options. There’s his glittering filmography, extensive TV work, a huge catalog of voice acting for DC superhero projects (his Darkseid is particularly great), and two recent barnstorming video game performances in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (as Venom) and in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Once again, RIP Tony Todd. You deserve to be honored by the industry you gave so much to.

