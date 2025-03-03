Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Candyman poster
Poster via Propaganda Films
Category:
Movies
News

‘Absolutely horrible’: Horror fans riot as the Oscars forget to honor a true movie icon

They didn't even say his name once, let alone five times!
David James
David James
|

Published: Mar 3, 2025 07:03 am

The Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ sequence is always one of the most touching moments of the ceremony, paying solemn tribute to those who contributed to the world of cinema. This year’s felt especially moving, with Morgan Freeman introducing the segment by paying personal tribute to his Unforgiven co-star Gene Hackman.

Recommended Videos

Other richly deserved tributes included Kris Kristofferson, Shelley Duvall, Maggie Smith, James Earl Jones, and Donald Sutherland, as well as directors Norman Jewison and David Lynch (Isabella Rosselini also paid tribute to Lynch by wearing a Blue Velvet dress).

But each year, there are omissions from this segment that leave fans surprised and offended. Sure, the Oscars ceremony is famously strict on timing, but why leave out Michelle Trachtenberg, Olivia Hussey, and Shannon Doherty? But beyond that trio of stars another person was left out — and it’s left horror fans hopping mad.

That’s because the Candyman himself, Tony Todd, was cruelly omitted from the list. You could maybe argue that Trachtenberg and Doherty were primarily television actors, but Todd appeared in over 100 feature films, including major hits like Platoon, The Crow, The Rock, and multiple Final Destination movies. But by far his most iconic role was as the terrifying but tragic Daniel Robitaille in the Candyman movies.

The 1992 original ranks as one of the best horror movies of that decade, mixing in scares with social commentary to lasting effect. Nia DaCosta’s 2021 sequel saw Todd return to the role for the final time, cementing his status as a horror icon. Todd died of cancer in Nov. 2024, resulting in a wave of affection for him from the industry. But, apparently, not from the Academy. And fans aren’t pleased:

“Vile” is the right word:

We won’t overlook him either:

It really is a snub:

If you want to do what the Oscars couldn’t and remember Todd, you’re spoiled for options. There’s his glittering filmography, extensive TV work, a huge catalog of voice acting for DC superhero projects (his Darkseid is particularly great), and two recent barnstorming video game performances in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (as Venom) and in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Once again, RIP Tony Todd. You deserve to be honored by the industry you gave so much to.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content