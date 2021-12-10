Actor Joseph Gordon Levitt ponders returning to DCEU as Robin

Fans of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy might be wondering all these years later: Whatever happened to Robin?

Back in 2012, Nolan concluded his superhero trilogy featuring Christian Bale as the billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne, who moonlighted as the vigilante Batman with his epic Dark Knight Rises. In that film, the city of Gotham is laid under siege by a terrorist group led by the domineering Bane, played by Tom Hardy.

One of the greatest Easter eggs in the movie came near the end of its runtime, when we found out that a supporting character played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the benevolent cop John Blake who has Batman’s back, is actually nick-named Robin. This was a nod, of course, to the caped crusader’s usual sidekick.

Now that the Nolan-helmed DC film universe is but a distant memory, some fans were hoping we might yet see that long-rumored Robin or Nightwing solo film helmed by Levitt.

As it turns out, the actor actually addressed the speculation as part of an Ask Me Anything post on Reddit, to promote an acting course he is teaching.

Levitt was asked by a fan, “If you were offered to play Robin/ Nightwing in a movie right now, would you sign on? If you were offered to play Robin/ Nightwing in a movie right now, would you sign on?”

While the actor certainly did make it sound like the door wasn’t completely closed for that sort of thing, he did say he would only return as the character if it was the right project.

“As with every project for me, it would depend on the script and the director,” Levitt said. “But if I were to do a movie like that, I’d only want to do it if it were going to be awesome, and honestly, I think the odds of that happening would be pretty slim.”

Despite the scant odds, Levitt’s remarks that he would consider playing Robin again if the circumstances were right gives us hope it might actually happen one day.