Adam Sandler And Ben Stiller Reportedly Teaming Up For New Netflix Comedy

Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller have been in each other’s orbit for three decades without working together in any sort of meaningful capacity, which seems strange given their very similar career paths. Stiller was hired as a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live in 1989 but left after just four episodes, a year before Sandler became a regular fixture on the show.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, both actors became two of the most popular and bankable comedy stars in Hollywood after headlining a succession of box office hits, but they only crossed paths when Stiller made an uncredited cameo in Happy Gilmore, and he reprised his brief role as Hal L. a quarter of a century later in the opening scene of Hubie Halloween, although they did play estranged half brothers in forgotten 2017 dramedy The Meyerowitz Stories.

Of course, Sandler is currently Netflix’s biggest draw, as the exclusive deal between the streaming service and Happy Madison Productions continues to reap huge rewards for both parties, while Stiller hasn’t been seen in a feature-length film since Brad’s Status was released over three years ago, but he’s been busy behind the scenes as a producer and is also currently attached to direct crime thrillers London and The Seven Five.

Following the enthusiastic reception to his surprise cameo in Hubie Halloween, though, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the company are interested in teaming the two veteran comedians up for a brand new project, presumably one of the many Happy Madison efforts that are in the pipeline. No further details are available, aside from the fact that it’s a comedy, but it doesn’t matter what the rumored movie is about or how it turns out in terms of quality, as Adam Sandler and Netflix as a partnership are completely bulletproof at this point.