Adam Sandler And LeBron James Teaming Up For New Netflix Movie

With so many digital outlets vying for our attention, it seems we’re never too far away from the next streaming sensation.

In 2020 alone, we’ve had season 2 of Sex Education, the so-bizarre-you-must-see-it-with-your-own-eyes Tiger King and, more recently, The Last Dance, the definitive new docuseries on the rise and rise of Michael Jordan.

Even if you’re not a basketball fan, it’s an incredible account of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, and has since earned rave reviews across the board. And so, hoping to strike while the iron is still piping hot, Netflix is moving forward with a basketball-themed feature film entitled Hustle.

Per Collider, Adam Sandler will headline the new drama, which has the backing of producer and all-around NBA superstar LeBron James. The logline reads as so:

The story follows an American basketball scout (Sandler) who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad. The scout decides to bring the player to America to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

It seems Hustle has already assembled much of its coaching staff creative team behind the lens, too, with Collider noting that Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals) is on board to direct from a script by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

Story-wise, Adam Sandler is perhaps the perfect fit to play a basketball scout searching for the next global superstar, given he’s an ardent fan of the sport – hell, he even owns his own court: Happy Madison Square Garden. Having LeBron James on board as a producer will also ensure that every basketball fan stands up and takes notice when Hustle is finally ready to premiere.

No word yet on an exact ETA, but we’ll be keeping you right up-to-date as this project begins to find its feet. Much like the plot of the movie, Netflix, Sandler and the rest of the team will now begin their search for their once-in-a-lifetime player. Or, rather, an actor to portray said wonder kid.