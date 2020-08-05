Yet Another Adam Sandler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Netflix‘s biggest content drops typically come on the very first day of a new month, and August was no different in that regard. Extremely popular flicks like Seabiscuit, Mad Max and Being John Malkovich landed on the 1st, but not every new arrival hits Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies list.

Currently, the chart is being populated by some beloved classics – the wildly successful 90s adventure Jurassic Park is sitting comfortably at #2, for instance – and also a few of the usual suspects, but #9 is home to a sometimes overlooked Adam Sandler film that’s guaranteed to get some laughs out of you.

See for yourself below:

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US (August 5th) 1. Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

2. Jurassic Park

3. The Kissing Booth 2

4. Latte and the Magic Waterstone

5. Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

6. Animal Crackers

7. What Keeps You Alive

8. Zookeeper

9. Mr. Deeds

10. Seriously Single — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 5, 2020

Mr. Deeds dropped on the service on the 1st as well and it hasn’t taken much time for it to become a huge hit among subscribers. This 2002 comedy tells the story of a pizzeria owner and greeting cards writer named Longfellow Deeds (Sandler) who inherits his granduncle’s fortune and company. It’s one of the actor’s funnier films that focuses heavily on how the small-town Deeds reacts to being bombarded with his new wealthy lifestyle, but rest assured that there are a few twists and turns along the way, too.

Sandler is no stranger to having his films dominate the Netflix charts, of course. He had a great run on the service back in June by having multiple movies in the Top 10 list at once. One of those, Uncut Gems, featured the actor in a rare but startlingly good dramatic role that won him plenty of awards and critical acclaim. Meanwhile, the other movie was the less than stellar comedy Just Go With It, which earned only a 19% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Like him or hate him, newly-added Sandler films do well on Netflix, and that trend doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.