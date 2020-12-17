Adam Sandler Reportedly Developing 7 New Projects For Netflix

Adam Sandler‘s exclusive deal with Netflix began in earnest five years ago, when The Ridiculous 6 set the precedent that all of his subsequent streaming exclusives would follow. The movie was panned by critics and still holds a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also became one of the most popular original films in the company’s history and hit the top spot on the most-watched list of every single country that the platform was available.

Subscribers have now spent a cumulative total of over 200,000 years watching Happy Madison efforts, and while the reviews have remained tepid at best, viewers can’t seem to get enough. Sandler’s production company have churned out a further seven feature films and a comedy special for the streaming site, and the overwhelming majority of them have turned out to be major successes.

Murder Mystery is the eighth most-watched Netflix original movie ever, Hubie Halloween is the biggest in-house hit of 2020, and The Wrong Missy racked up over 50 million streams in the first four weeks of release despite Sandler not even appearing on the screen. Understandably, then, both parties are keen to extend the working relationship for as long as possible, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the 53 year-old is currently developing seven new projects.

According to the tipster, the upcoming slate is comprised of six standard comedy vehicles and the spy movie that was rumored to be in the works last week, although it’ll no doubt have a heavy comedic element given the difficulties Adam Sandler would face in convincing viewers to take him seriously as a contemporary of Jason Bourne or Ethan Hunt. Either way, he seems happy enough to spend the rest of his days getting to do whatever he wants with complete creative freedom, which is an enviable position to be in.