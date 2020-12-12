Adam Sandler Reportedly Developing Original Spy Movie For Netflix

Since making his film debut in 1989’s Going Overboard, Adam Sandler has tackled almost every conceivable genre. Of course, he’s best known for the comedies that turned him into one of the most recognizable stars in the business, which has since evolved into him becoming the biggest draw on the world’s most popular streaming service, but the Happy Madison head honcho is more willing to try new things than you might think, even if he doesn’t do it particularly often.

Obviously, most of his non-comedic work comes when his production company aren’t calling the shots, but Sandler is a much more versatile talent than people give him credit for. Dramatic performances in Punch-Drunk Love, Reign Over Me, The Meyerowitz Stories, Men, Women & Children and Uncut Gems were all warmly received, he proved a surprisingly effective romantic lead in Spanglish and Blended, while he even made a buddy action movie in the mid-90s, although Bulletproof is hardly one of the sub-genre’s best efforts.

Next up is Netflix’s existential sci-fi drama The Spaceman of Bohemia, which hardly sounds like your typical Adam Sandler vehicle, but the comedies are his bread and butter, the ones that justify why the streaming service pay him so much money. However, insider Daniel Richtman claims the 53 year-old is in the early stages of developing an original concept set to take place in the world of espionage.

The spy movie has been done to death, but there’s always ways of putting a fresh spin on the familiar tropes, although Happy Madison might not be the ones to do it. Seeing Kevin James, Rob Schneider, David Spade and the rest of the gang tackle a spoof of Mission: Impossible or Jason Bourne is a terrifying thought, but one that would no doubt rack up tens of millions of Netflix views.