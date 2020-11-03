The ongoing partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix has proven hugely beneficial to both parties, with the actor continuing to churn out the formulaic comedies that his entire brand and reputation were built on, while the streaming service reap the rewards as every single movie bearing the Happy Madison Productions logo seems to rocket straight towards the upper echelons of the Top 10 most-watched list.

Hubie Halloween was the latest Sandler vehicle to nab the top spot, and the 54 year-old is already hard at work on his next effort Ballers. A lot of people would like to see the Uncut Gems star tackle more dramatic fare on a regular basis given that he’s clearly a very good actor with the right material, and upcoming sci-fi drama The Spaceman of Bohemia will mark his first Netflix venture that isn’t a comedy.

Chernobyl director Johan Renck is set to helm the existential literary adaptation, and Sandler will take the lead role as Jakub Prochazka, an astronaut sent to the furthers reaches of the galaxy to investigate a mysterious entity. During his mission, the character descends into heavy drinking, depression and madness, befriending a giant alien spider that he finds on his ship which may or may not be real.

There are no other cast members announced as of yet, but Rachel Weisz is reportedly being eyed for the role of Lenka Prochazka, Jakub’s wife and the only other major supporting player in the story. The Spaceman of Bohemia is set to start shooting in February 2021 in New York and Prague with a budget of $40 million, and is expected to hit Netflix in time for 2022’s awards season. It might not be his typical fare, but it easily sounds like the most intriguing project Sandler has tackled for the platform by a massive distance.