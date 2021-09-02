Adam Sandler Shows Off Some Serious Basketball Skills In A Pickup Game Against Trae Young & More

When you hear the name Adam Sandler what comes to mind may be his classic films like Happy Gilmore, Click, or Grown Ups, but one thing you may not have thought of was Basketball but the movie star showed off some of his shotting skills in a video shared on social media.

While working on production for the basketball film Hustle, Sandler was filmed playing ball alongside NBA stars Tobias Harris, Trae Young, Aaron Gordan, Jordan Clarkson, and more.

Adam Sandler pulled up to hoop with Trae Young, Tobias Harris, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Clarkson, + more. 🔥



(via @jaydoefilms, h/t @overtime)



pic.twitter.com/H9HopMrMFZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 1, 2021

The players are currently in the off-season ahead of training getting back into motion late in September. For some of NBA’s stars, this time has been used to make appearances alongside Sandler in Hustle where he takes on the role of an NBA agent who is helping a Euro star make their way in the league.

Sandler took part in the pickup game with the aforementioned NBA stars and seemed able to hold his own out on the court. The movie star even managed to score some hoops of his own which can be seen in the clip.

Adam Sandler’s Hustle is currently in production, though there is no release timeframe revealed for the film at this stage. The movie will release exclusively on Netflix.