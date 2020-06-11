Adam Sandler’s Recent Reign Over Netflix Has Come To An End

Ever since Netflix added its Top 10 most-viewed content list back in February, it’s been paramount in helping viewers see what’s trending and allowing them the ability to more easily partake in what the internet is talking about. For instance, everyone’s favorite dysfunctional zoo documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, shocked the world when it broke the record for staying at #1 on the list for 25 full days before Despicable Me came along and ended its streak.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the ranking system though is how some unexpected films and shows end up near the top despite seemingly poor reviews and lack of buzz. In the past few months, we’ve seen pics like The Wrong Missy and John Henry climb the charts even though neither film impressed critics or viewers, leading many to wonder how and why such movies manage to make their way up the list so easily and quickly.

Most recently, one unexpected film that hit the charts was the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston team-up Just Go With It. This 2011 romantic comedy sits at only 19% on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered, like many Sandler efforts, to be bottom-of-the-barrel stuff.

Still, low review scores haven’t stopped Just Go With It from dominating the Top 10 Movies list alongside Sandler’s far more popular flick Uncut Gems, which saw the typically comedic actor take on a very serious role and utterly blow critics’ minds. It earned him an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead and quickly became A24’s highest-grossing film ever. As such, it makes perfect sense why it’s been sitting on the Top 10 list for a couple of weeks now.

Sadly for Adam Sandler, though, neither film remains on the chart as of today, officially bringing his reign over Netflix to an end. For now, at least, However, that doesn’t mean they’re not still available to watch, so if you’re just looking to pass the time with some simple comedy in Just Go With It or want to get lost in a compelling drama with Uncut Gems, you’ve still got plenty of time to do so.