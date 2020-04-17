Tiger King Finally Dethroned As Netflix’s #1 Title By An Unlikely Movie

After holding its spot as #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 list for 25 days, Tiger King has finally been ousted from its position and replaced by an unlikely film.

Tiger King held its #1 spot longer than any other movie or show since Netflix added its Top 10 feature back in February of this year, and it’s likely going to be tough for most future content to beat its almost month-long run as the king of the subscription service. But nothing lasts forever, and in a strange turn of events, it’s actually Illumination’s 2010 hit Despicable Me that’s dethroned the champion.

The pic hit Netflix on April 16th, meaning it took only a day for it to rise up the charts and steal the thunder away from Joe Exotic’s bizarre docuseries. It’s no wonder, though, considering how many children are home from school in the midst of the current global pandemic, surely leading to plenty of parents happily switching on a kid-friendly feature and taking a breather.

Despicable Me has grown into one of the most successful and beloved animated franchises of all time, spanning multiple sequels and spinoffs. But perhaps its most noteworthy gift to the world was its introduction to everyone’s favorite yellow goofballs, the Minions. If you haven’t seen these lovable, round creatures on shirts, posters, and TV screens everywhere, you may be living on a different planet altogether.

Tiger King, meanwhile, remains one of the most watched Netflix Original shows released thus far, though the additional final episode of the series left a bad taste in many viewers’ mouths. I guess we’ll have to wait and see if the potential second season of the hit show can manage to break the first season’s record.