Tiger King Is One Of Netflix’s Most-Viewed Original Shows Ever

Provided that you haven’t been living under a rock the past month or so, you’ve probably heard of the Netflix original docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The show tells the story of the eccentric, big cat-loving Joe Exotic, his world-famous zoo, and his long-running feud with animal activist Carol Baskin. It’s around seven hours of increasingly wacky and stunning real-life events worth watching – especially in the midst of a worldwide quarantine.

Nielsen recently confirmed that Tiger King had 34.3 million viewers during its first week on Netflix, making it one of the most impressive outings on the streaming service yet. And as of today, it’s maintained the number one spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list for a record-breaking 17 consecutive days.

This makes Tiger King one of Netflix’s most-watched original shows ever, even ahead of such a major release as season 2 of Stranger Things (31 million viewers). Though it doesn’t hold the all-time record (that belongs to Stranger Things season 3 with 36.3 million), it’s still an impressive viewer count for a show as sleazy and morally gray as this tiger-based series.

And for anyone hoping the story would continue, you’re in luck. The producers have said they’re giving some thought to a second season of the show. In the meantime, there’ll also be a final episode in the debut season releasing at some point this week – most likely Friday, April 10th, as that’s a common day for Netflix to put out new content.

Rob Lowe, meanwhile, has confirmed that he’s planning to work with American Horror Story executive producer Ryan Murphy to develop their own version of the insanity stemming from Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin’s legal and personal showdown. And SNL’s Kate McKinnon is reportedly set to play Carol Baskin in a limited series adaptation from Universal Content Productions. Suffice it to say, if you’re looking for more Tiger King, you’re in luck.