Netflix Subscribers Are Hating The New Tiger King Episode

Everywhere you look these days, there seems to be a dozen memes and references to what’s probably the most talked-about new show right now, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The crazy, unbelievable docuseries about big cat collectors and conservationists has taken everyone by storm with its bonkers story, larger than life personalities and gripping mystery, leaving millions captivated ever since it hit Netflix last month.

The beloved show doesn’t seem to be losing steam, either. In fact, earlier today, the streaming giant dropped a new episode onto their platform, giving fans a bit more of this insane world and its inhabitants. But unfortunately, it hasn’t gone over too well with subscribers, as many have taken to social media to complain about what a letdown the new Tiger King outing was. And below, you can find just a sample of what folks are saying about it:

So, there you have it. It looks like a lot of people aren’t too happy with the latest episode of Tiger King and if you’ve seen it, you’ll know that a lot of these comments are justified. Then again, some are just pleased to get more of the show regardless, even if it didn’t quite live up to the rest of the season.

But if you found yourself left underwhelmed by what you saw today, know that there’s still more to come. For one, a number of Hollywood stars are working on their own adaptations of the Tiger King story, while the producers behind the series have also said they’re open to doing another season. Suffice it to say, then, there’s more of this wild, crazy, over-the-top tale on the way, and we can’t wait to see where things go next.

