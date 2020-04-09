Netflix Officially Announces New Tiger King Episode, Debuts This Weekend

You can’t go anywhere on the internet lately without running into a dozen memes and references to the world’s most talked-about new show, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The crazy, unbelievable docuseries about the big cat collectors and conservationists has taken the world by storm with its mystery, larger than life stars, and completely bonkers real life events, which have captivated millions ever since its debut last month on Netflix.

The global phenomenon doesn’t seem to be losing steam, either, with it still finding itself as one of the hottest new releases in the entertainment world. And while the producers have already teased a second season of the show, we also know that we’ll be getting an unexpected final episode. Up until now, details on what it would involve have been scarce, but earlier today, Netflix officially announced it via the Tweet below.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

Rob Lowe Planning Tiger King Adaptation With American Horror Story Showrunner 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, there you have it. We’re getting an after show called The Tiger King and I, hosted by Joel McHale and featuring interviews with several of the subjects from the docuseries. It’ll be a reunion special, of sorts, with the Community star explaining that we’ll get to see what’s happened in everyone’s lives since Tiger King released.

Surprisingly, he doesn’t make any mention of Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin, arguably the two most interesting people in the story. It certainly would’ve been nice to hear from them, but Carole has already said that she wants nothing more to do with the project while Joe remains in federal prison.

Besides, at this point, folks will take what they can get and if you’re hungry for more Tiger King, be sure to catch this bonus episode on April 12th.