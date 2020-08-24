Adam Sandler’s Netflix Halloween Movie Has Now Been Rated

Having only renewed their working relationship at the beginning of the year for the tidy sum of $275 million, Netflix and Adam Sandler‘s Happy Madison Productions are already said to be hammering out a new deal after the actor has continued to prove his worth as one of the streaming service’s most reliable drawing cards.

It seems like every Sandler vehicle old or new that appears on Netflix manages to crack the Top 10 most-watched list, which is undeniably impressive but worrying when you consider that subscribers have spent well over two billion hours streaming his content despite the overwhelming majority of it being terrible.

The 53 year-old’s last two collaborations with Netflix only reinforce how pivotal he is to their lineup though with Murder Mystery their fifth most-watched original movie ever and The Wrong Missy taking eighth spot, despite Sandler only producing the latter. We live in a world where David Spade can headline a rom-com that’s been seen by almost 60 million people, and if that doesn’t underline Sandler’s importance to Netflix, then nothing will.

The Uncut Gems star’s latest is Hubie Halloween, and there’s no prizes for guessing what time of year his next comedy will be arriving exclusively via streaming. Directed by Steven Brill, no stranger to the world of Sandler having helmed Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler, the movie has been rated PG-13 for crude and suggestive content, language and brief teen partying.

Hubie Halloween‘s holiday setting might offer the opportunity to put a fresh spin on the standard Adam Sandler formula, but with Brill behind the camera and regular fixtures like Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider and David Spade all part of the cast, the chances of it actually happening are very slim.