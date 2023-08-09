Adam West follows in the unsettling footsteps of ‘The Flash’ to make another cameo appearance from beyond the grave

The dead really don’t stay dead in Hollywood, with DC leading the charge on that particular front following news that Adam West is poised to make his second cameo appearance in one of the comic book company’s projects this summer.

There were a lot of mixed emotions when The Flash‘s infamous Chronowbowl sequence featured the likes of George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, and even West’s Bat-Family, especially when members of the VFX team admitted that YouTube had been one of their primary ports of call for gathering the footage that was then stricken with an ugly CGI filter.

Photo via 20th Century Fox

West’s latest guest spot is of a more wholesome variety, though, with ComicBook noting that his voice will be heard in the upcoming new season of kid-friendly series Batwheels, where he’ll naturally be lending his unmistakable tones to the anthropomorphized version of his signature 1960s Batmobile. It’s not quite a $200 million blockbuster, then, but does that mean it should still be given a pass?

Look, we know the target audience for Batwheels is hardly going to be left affronted by hearing the vocals of an actor who played the Caped Crusader in a camp classic TV series that enjoyed the peak of its popularity in the 1960s, but it’s still somebody who passed away a long time ago continuing to be credited for their work, which is unshakably bizarre.

It will at least be a tribute, with the episode “To the Batmobile” airing on Sep. 15, 24 hours before this year’s annual Batman Day celebrations begin, so there’s that.