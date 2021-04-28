Watch: Johnny Depp And Christina Ricci Become Gomez And Morticia In Addams Family Deepfake

There’s a lot of interest in Netflix’s upcoming Wednesday TV series, a reimagining of the iconic goth teen from filmmaker Tim Burton. Though they won’t be the focus of the show, Wednesday’s parents Gomez and Morticia will feature and fans have a lot of thoughts about who should play them. Two popular choices are Burton’s long-term collaborator Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday herself in the 90s Addams Family movies.

Rumors have swirled that Depp’s interested in portraying Gomez and Ricci is reportedly under consideration for Morticia. But while we wait for official casting announcements, this new deepfake video imagines how the pair could look in these iconic roles. YouTuber SnyderHD used footage from 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s The Addams Family Values for this video, replacing Raoul Julia and Angelica Huston with Depp and Ricci. Check it out in the player above.

Christina Ricci Rumored For Morticia In Tim Burton's Addams Family Netflix Show 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Netflix’s Wednesday will be a complete reinvention of the Addams Family franchise, which has gone through many iterations over the years – from its newspaper cartoon origins to the 1960s sitcom to the recent animated movie. The official logline describes it as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy.” Burton will direct all eight episodes of its first season while Smallville‘s Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners. According to latest intel, Bailee Madison (Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark) and Jenna Ortega (Scream) are the top two choices for the title role.

It seems like there’s a decent chance either or both Depp and Ricci could be hired for the show, seeing as they have an established working relationship with Burton – Ricci starred as Depp’s love interest in 1998’s Sleepy Hollow. Fans would definitely love it if Ricci was locked in as Morticia, though Pedro Pascal is another popular choice for Gomez. With casting news heating up, keep your eyes peeled for more on Netflix’s Addams Family reboot.