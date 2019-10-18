The Addams Family’s Getting A Sequel, Coming In 2021

MGM’s animated reboot of The Addams Family only just debuted in cinemas this past weekend, but the studio is already so impressed with its performance that a sequel has been announced to be in the works. Not only that, but it’s even got a release date. We can expect more macabre mayhem from the ooky, kooky family in just two years’ time, with the follow-up pencilled in to drop on October 22nd, 2021.

The animated movie, which acts as something of a prequel to the usual status quo, features a talented voice cast bringing the Addams to ghoulish life. Charlize Theron is Morticia, Oscar Isaac’s Gomez, Chloe Grace Moretz is Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard’s Pugsley, Nick Kroll is Uncle Fester, Bette Midler is Grandmama and, er, Snoop Dog is Cousin Itt. Presumably, we can expect the whole gang to return for movie number two.

The Addams have been away from the big screen for too long, so fans should be ecstatic that a sequel’s already assured. Their last cinematic outing was in 1992’s Addams Family Values. The success of Values and its 1990 precursor caused a bit of renewed craze for the Addams that decade, spawning an animated series, a new live-action show and a straight-to-video sequel. Thing’s fingers crossed that we get another Addams-plosion this time around, too.

The animated flick earned $35 million over its 4-day opening weekend in domestic territories, which means it’ll have no trouble recouping its $40 million budget by the end of its box office run. It’s currently unknown if Sausage Party directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon – who also provides the voice of Lurch in The Addams Family – are returning to helm the follow-up, but the quick turnaround for it suggests that’s the plan. As always, watch this space for more.