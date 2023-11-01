After 52 months, 5 writers, 6 scripts, 2 directors, and 3 delays with absolutely nothing to show for it, Marvel’s most cursed movie is better off dead

Just when you thought the tales of woe to have dogged the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout the Multiverse Saga couldn’t possibly get any worse, along comes another bombshell report to remind everyone that it really can. To nobody’s surprise, Blade was at the center of the storm… again.

By revealing Academy Award-nominated Blade Runner 2049 scribe Michael Green as the latest to take a crack at the script, he’s become the fifth writer to have been tasked with trying to whip the reboot into shape in what’s been deemed its sixth overhaul following Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo, and Nic Pizzolatto.

via New Line Cinema

The Daywalker’s return to the screen has also been in active development for 52 months after two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali was first trotted onstage at San Diego Comic-Con in July of 2019, with Bassam Tariq set to direct before he departed over creative differences to be replaced by Yann Demange.

Initially scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 3 of this year, Blade was then pushed back to September of 2024 before being removed from the calendar altogether, with the initial report offering that Ali even considered walking away. As of yet, there’s no start date for shooting locked in, and that’s if the movie even makes it that far.

In essence, after almost four and a half years, five writers, six scripts, a pair of directors, and a trio of delays, Blade has accomplished absolutely nothing. From the outside looking in, maybe it’s better to just get it over with, drag it round the back of Marvel HQ, and send it the way of Old Yeller.