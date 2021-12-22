The COVID pandemic threw Marvel Studio’s release schedule into disarray. Every upcoming movie was delayed, resulting in a painful 18-month wait between the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home and the premiere of WandaVision.

Fortunately, the MCU delivered the goods in 2021 like never before. In theaters, we got Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Disney Plus received WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye. But with the final episode of Clint and Kate’s adventures now out, Marvel fans are facing another five-month drought of content.

As of writing, the next confirmed release is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, with Thor: Love and Thunder following on July 8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will theoretically round out the year on November 11, though if the rumors of Letitia Wright being fired by Marvel Studios pan out, I suspect that’ll be kicked back to 2023.

Three more Disney Plus shows – Moon Knight, Ms Marvel, and She-Hulk – are also lined up for next year, though none have release dates. It’s possible that Moon Knight may air at some point in the spring, but so far we’ve had nothing but radio silence on that. But the cherry on top will be James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a one-off that’ll mark the 2022 holiday season.

Fans aren’t best pleased about the wait and have been making their displeasure known on social media:

wait i just realized there's no new mcu project confirmed to be released before MoM drops in may next yearpic.twitter.com/lkfbWbcWn2 — 🙁 (@NASAave) December 20, 2021

The fact we aren’t getting another MCU product till May… almost 6 months from now is crazy. — InSomni4c (@_InSomni4c) December 22, 2021

You’re telling me the next mcu movie is coming out in may?? I have to wait till MAY?!? — M 🍉🍉 (@mcuharriee) December 22, 2021

So, considering Hawkeye is the last MCU thing til Doctor Strange, was hoping for a bit more of a tease there for what’s going down on the less magical side of things. But whatever it’s cool I enjoyed the finale and the show as a whole. Now the wait for may begins. — Aj (@torch_93) December 22, 2021

Now that #Hawkeye is done, There’s no more MCU stuff until May 2022 pic.twitter.com/CUBS3K8LaO — Pranav Chaparala (@pranavchaparala) December 22, 2021

I don't think so we won't have MCU content till May. Book of Boba Fett will take TV series slot for next seven weeks and imo after that they are gonna drop Moon Knight/She-Hulk. — Anonimowy Anonim (@Kalistenik_) December 22, 2021

we have to wait till may for the next mcu movie??? — phia SAW NWH x3 (@twsmbucky) December 22, 2021

Hey @disneyplus @MarvelStudios um when tf is the next mcu series then pls

I aint waiting til May for multiverse of madness !!! GIMME A SERIES !!! 5 months is a long gap bruh — Billie x || SAW NO WAY HOME x3 || #MakeTASM3 (@Coal_Hill_Quill) December 22, 2021

Can't believe this is the last episode of Hawkeye…



Then i'm gonna have to wait till MAY till the next confirmed MCU project 😞



Hopefully Ms. Marvel and the other shows are released early 2022 oof — Sara ⧗ Hawkeye & Spidey NWH era (@WonderfulSone) December 21, 2021

Oh well, at least we have Morbius to look forward to on January 28. That’s kind of an MCU movie… right? I mean, Michael Keaton’s Vulture is in it. It’ll have to do, as after a six months’ flood of awesome content, it’s back to playing the waiting game for MCU fans.