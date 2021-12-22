After ‘Hawkeye’ MCU fans realize they’re facing a long wait for new content
The COVID pandemic threw Marvel Studio’s release schedule into disarray. Every upcoming movie was delayed, resulting in a painful 18-month wait between the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home and the premiere of WandaVision.
Fortunately, the MCU delivered the goods in 2021 like never before. In theaters, we got Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Disney Plus received WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye. But with the final episode of Clint and Kate’s adventures now out, Marvel fans are facing another five-month drought of content.
As of writing, the next confirmed release is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, with Thor: Love and Thunder following on July 8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will theoretically round out the year on November 11, though if the rumors of Letitia Wright being fired by Marvel Studios pan out, I suspect that’ll be kicked back to 2023.
Three more Disney Plus shows – Moon Knight, Ms Marvel, and She-Hulk – are also lined up for next year, though none have release dates. It’s possible that Moon Knight may air at some point in the spring, but so far we’ve had nothing but radio silence on that. But the cherry on top will be James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a one-off that’ll mark the 2022 holiday season.
Fans aren’t best pleased about the wait and have been making their displeasure known on social media:
-
-
Oh well, at least we have Morbius to look forward to on January 28. That’s kind of an MCU movie… right? I mean, Michael Keaton’s Vulture is in it. It’ll have to do, as after a six months’ flood of awesome content, it’s back to playing the waiting game for MCU fans.