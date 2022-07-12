After months of avoiding it, Elizabeth Olsen has finally seen ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Marvel fans couldn’t wait to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it hit theaters back in May, and then again when it dropped on Disney Plus last month. But someone who was much less keen to see it was the Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen. The WandaVision star has made no secret of the fact that she’s avoided the movie at every time. But it looks like she’s finally taken the plunge.

Olsen revealed that she’d finally sat down to watch Doctor Strange 2 in a TikTok video which opens on a shot of Wanda Maximoff in action on a TV screen before panning over to Olsen on the floor with a faux look of shock on her face. Scarlet Witch acolytes were ecstatic to find out the actress had belatedly caught the film. “This is not a drill!” wrote Twitter fan @itsjustanx. “Elizabeth Olsen has FINALLY watched Doctor Strange in the [Multiverse of Madness]!”

This is not a drill! Elizabeth Olsen has FINALLY watched Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness! #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/M9bKtxp9ta — alias (@itsjustanx) July 12, 2022

Though Olsen attended MoM‘s big red-carpet premise, she later admitted that she ducked out of the screening early as she was too “mortified” to watch it due to feeling the pressure of this being the first time she’s co-led a Marvel blockbuster before, as opposed to being just one part of an ensemble cast in the Avengers films.

More recently, Olsen claimed that she disappeared from the premiere because she had a cold and instead asked the studio to send her a screener so she could watch it at home. And yet she still couldn’t do it. “[I]t had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it and I didn’t want to watch it like that,” Olsen said on The Tonight Show. “It’s just distracting.”

But after months of near-misses, it looks like Elizabeth Olsen has given in and braved the experience of watching herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ⁠— or else she put up with a few seconds of it to go viral on TikTok.