Elizabeth Olsen is too ‘mortified’ to watch ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Arguably, the film is as much a Scarlet Witch solo movie as it is a ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel.

Despite being a main attraction for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, star Elizabeth Olsen says she can’t bear to even watch herself in the film on the big screen.

Although it’s technically a Doctor Strange sequel, the film features so much of Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch, it could’ve easily been called Scarlet Witch and the Curse of the Darkhold, or something to that effect.

Though Wanda started as a side character in her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, she’s since become a leading lady in the franchise, beginning with last year’s Disney Plus show, WandaVision.

When asked how she felt to be at top billing for a major blockbuster, during a recent New York Times interview, Olsen said she was “totally mortified!” and “won’t watch it.”

Though Olsen attended the red carpet premiere in Hollywood, she said her plan was to duck out of the theater as soon as the movie began.

“This is pressure I’m feeling for the first time. […] I have a lot of anxiety with ‘Doctor Strange’ coming out because I’ve never really had to lead a commercial film by myself.”

In the film, Olsen plays opposite Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular Doctor Strange, with each character having conflicting goals. The movie has already become the 11th biggest domestic opening weekend of all time, raking in $185 million in its first three days.

Olsen also recently explained what made her journey from indie flicks to Marvel so scary.

Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at a theater near you.