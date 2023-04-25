After what happened to ‘National Treasure,’ Harrison Ford wisely wants nothing to do with the ‘Indiana Jones’ TV show

Disney Plus has been heavily reliant on Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to power its lineup of original content, but the news that Indiana Jones was in line for the same treatment didn’t generate the excitement that the Mouse House would have been hoping for.

In fact, the easiest way to overcome the problem would be for Lucasfilm to finally relent and allow The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles to be added to the library, because it’s hard to imagine that any new spin set in the world of the iconic franchise would come close to matching the beloved favorite, especially when rumors indicated it could focus on Abner Ravenwood of all people.

via Lucasfilm

Of course, Ke Huy Quan headlining a Short Round spin-off would be acceptable, but the Academy Award-winning comeback king might be a little too busy these days. Not only that, but looking at how Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History were both pulled from the airwaves after a single season, the streamer’s track record of reinventing popular IPs for the small screen isn’t great.

Fortunately, then, Harrison Ford admitted in an interview with Total Film that he’s got absolutely nothing to do with the in-development offering after confirming he “will not be involved in that if it does come to fruition,” which is probably for the best.

National Treasure bit the dust before Nicolas Cage could even cameo, and it sounds like we shouldn’t expect Ford to appear in the Indiana Jones show, either. Nobody really wants it to exist in the first place, but at least it won’t sully his reputation once he bows out in this summer’s Dial of Destiny.