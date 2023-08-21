Ahead of the imminent trailer drop, Zack Snyder’s two-part sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon’ unveils subtitles for each chapter

While Fast X and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning have been opting for the standard “Part One” and “Part Two” format, that doesn’t appear to be something Netflix is interested in, with Zack Snyder getting in on the act based on new information regarding his sci-fi epic Rebel Moon.

One of the biggest hits on the streaming service at this moment in time happens to be a three-part saga that’s mixing up its nomenclature each time out, with the intergalactic spin on Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai following suit if the details provided to What’s on Netflix prove to be correct.

Image via Netflix

We’ll be finding out soon enough, though, with the filmmaker confirming last week that the first proper trailer for the opening half of Rebel Moon will be debuting tomorrow at Gamescom, which is when it’ll be revealed to the world if it really is carrying the subtitle of Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire.

The conclusion has reportedly been designated as Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, and there’s even whispers it could premiere on Netflix as soon as April of 2024. Of course, the streaming service can release them as close or far apart as it wants seeing as they’re both locked, loaded, in the can, and ready to go, but even then four months is a fairly short waiting period in the grand scheme of things.

Obviously, it’ll feel like an eternity to Snyder’s vast legion of followers, but it sounds like we’re in for a massive week of Rebel Moon updates either way.