Both Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have deleted their Twitter accounts in the wake of the former’s first on-air interview since the tragic accident involving a prop gun that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Western drama film Rust. Neither person announced they were deactivating their accounts but social media users soon discovered their absence once they had.

The @alecbaldwin account was first noted to have vanished by late Sunday night, with the @hilariabaldwin following suit by Monday morning. The same thing goes for the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation account, @ABFalecbaldwin. The only verified Twitter account attached to the Baldwins is @AlecBaldwln____, however this is described as a “social media phantom limb” in its bio. This account hasn’t tweeted since Oct. 19, two days before Hutchins’ death.

Rust Cast And Crew Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins shared this photo on Instagram prior to her passing in October.

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After weeks of mostly avoiding the press, Baldwin sought to share his side of the story during a talk with ABC’s George Stephanopolous last week. The actor, who broke down in tears at multiple points during the interview, has come under much scrutiny and criticism online for his assertion that he did not pull the trigger, though he confirmed he was holding the gun when the bullet was released that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding his interview, Hilaria took to Instagram to share an emotional post supporting her husband. She wrote that she had seen his “spirit crushed,” his “mental health shattered,” and his “soul in unimaginable pain.” She added, “I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere.” Baldwin responded that, though he doesn’t always feel it, he is “the luckiest man in the world” to have his wife and their children in his life.

As of the time of writing, both Alec Baldwin and Hilaria’s verified Instagram accounts remain online and have been updated as recently as this Sunday.