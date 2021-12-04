Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria penned a lengthy missive defending the actor and pledging always to support him following public outcry over a tell-all interview about the shooting on the set of Rust.

During the interview, Baldwin denied responsibility for the shooting, saying that he didn’t pull the trigger of the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In the post, which features a photo of the couple kissing on the set of 30 Rock, Hilaria said she would support him no matter what happened.

“I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.” These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died. I remember saying that phrase over and over again. The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare.”

Hilaria also provided some insight into the famous photo of Baldwin on the phone crying that ran in news outlets around the world.

“That moment, etched in my memory, photographers surrounding you, on the phone with me, documenting your agony. I couldn’t be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see.”

Rust Cast And Crew Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins shared this photo on Instagram prior to her passing in October.

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hilaria goes on to say that she worries about her husband’s mental health amidst all the public scrutiny.

Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark. The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming. I was afraid for you to open up because I’ve seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don’t want to lose you.

The couple is often the subject of criticism, Hilaria said, because they are so emotional and open.

“Alec, we are messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts, naked, on our sleeves—this makes us targets and we are so sensitive that to hurt us is easy. As much as I want the pain to go, I can’t imagine being any other way. It just is who we are—and who we are together.”

She said she’s going to take care of him and also “figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again.”

At the end of the message, she said that the couple “honor Halyna and her family.”

“My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end.”

Baldwin responded to the message in the comments on the post.

“I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way to me. But having you and our family… I’m the luckiest guy on Earth,” the actor said.