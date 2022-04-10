Alfred Molina addresses the chances of another MCU return

Actor Alfred Molina returned to his iconic Dr. Otto Octavius role in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home to acclaim and, while the Marvel Cinematic Universe is exploring the multiverse, he has just said you likely will not see him again in it.

But what makes this movie interesting and different from the previous one is that, here we see the full redemption, certainly of Doc-Ock, which makes me think that maybe they may be putting him to bed. Because I don’t think you can be a good person with a moral compass who turns into a villain, and then comes back to being the decent person he was and then [back again] … I don’t think that would happen.

Official 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo art shows off the villains 1 of 6

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

Molina commented on his Marvel moment while on the Household Faces with John Ross Bowie podcast Wednesday. He touched on his work in Boogie Nights and Raiders of the Lost Ark and also revealed that, in spite of years in the entertainment industry, he has been fortunate enough to never see a significant amount of truly terrible behavior.

“I’ve only once seen really bad behavior; in fact it wasn’t. It was really someone just at the end of their tether and it could have happened to anybody. I haven’t really experienced that mean, horrible rudeness that we often hear stories about. I’ve certainly been in rooms with people where they are very passionate about what they do and they are fighting for a corner, but that’s a different thing. That’s to do with performance and creative people. I’ve never seen someone being a prick for the sake of it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to rent on YouTube. A future film featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is in active development and Molina will next be seen in Three Pines and Road to Capri.