Alicia Silverstone is down for a ‘Clueless’/’Legally Blonde’ crossover

Alicia Silverstone needs no introduction. She’s had an illustrious Hollywood career spanning almost three decades and is widely recognized around the world for her role as Cher in the 1995 cult classic Clueless. The iconic film, which also starred Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash and has gone on to become one of the most celebrated teen movies of all time.

Silverstone’s latest endeavor is the horror thriller The Requin, which sees the star taking on the role of Jaelyn, a woman on holiday with her husband Kyle, played by James Tupper who has to fight off great white sharks after a storm leaves them stranded at sea. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Silverstone spoke about her current movie role as well as her time filming Clueless, and dropped some thoughts that could potentially give birth to a Clueless and Legally Blonde crossover.

Legally Blonde, which stars Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods is also a very successful woman-led classic that gained a significant following over the years. When asked how she feels about the characters uniting on-screen, Silverstone seemed interested in the idea.

“Well, I think that would be really fun, and you should pitch that idea. It’s a good one. I think that they’re a little too similar, aren’t they? Isn’t Elle sort of a version of … They’re similar in their design, but … I don’t know, but I’m game. [If] she wants to do it, I’m in.”

With a third Legally Blonde film already in the works, we’re curious to see if this move is implemented – maybe Cher and Elle will have their moment together on screen!