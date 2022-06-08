All it takes is a poster for the great ‘Black Adam’ debate to begin
We can all agree that Black Adam is going to be a monster-sized hit when it finally comes to theaters this October. Even though the titular antihero is hardly a household name on a level even close to many of his DC Comics peers, it’s Dwayne Johnson headlining a superhero blockbuster, which is effectively a license to print money if ever there was one.
The first trailer for Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra’s latest collaboration with The Rock is arriving later today, which should give us a much better idea of how the project is shaping up. Excitement is already high as it is, largely due to the leading man and producer’s status as an unstoppable one-man marketing and hype machine, but not everyone is quite so enthusiastic.
Black Adam dropped its first official poster a few short hours ago, and the arrival of a one-sheet complete with tagline was all it took to have the DC fandom debating whether or not the end product will change the hierarchy of power as we’ve repeatedly been told, or be another standard Johnson movie, albeit this time with spandex.
If there’s one recurring criticism to have been leveled at the former professional wrestler during his career, it’s that he plays virtually the exact same archetypal character in every single one of his high-profile roles. Black Adam presents the ideal opportunity to tear up that particular playbook in more ways than one, but at the end of the day it’s still the latest in a long line of $100+ million Dwayne Johnson vehicles, so the cause for concern can be deemed as entirely valid.