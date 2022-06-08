All it takes is a poster for the great ‘Black Adam’ debate to begin

We can all agree that Black Adam is going to be a monster-sized hit when it finally comes to theaters this October. Even though the titular antihero is hardly a household name on a level even close to many of his DC Comics peers, it’s Dwayne Johnson headlining a superhero blockbuster, which is effectively a license to print money if ever there was one.

The first trailer for Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra’s latest collaboration with The Rock is arriving later today, which should give us a much better idea of how the project is shaping up. Excitement is already high as it is, largely due to the leading man and producer’s status as an unstoppable one-man marketing and hype machine, but not everyone is quite so enthusiastic.

Black Adam dropped its first official poster a few short hours ago, and the arrival of a one-sheet complete with tagline was all it took to have the DC fandom debating whether or not the end product will change the hierarchy of power as we’ve repeatedly been told, or be another standard Johnson movie, albeit this time with spandex.

The best thing WB did was give The Rock a stake in Black Adam, they getting tons of free marketing out of it https://t.co/F92mnkhac6 — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) June 7, 2022

This tagline for BLACK ADAM is meh.



They had the best one staring them in the face.



“No protectors here. No Lanterns, no Kryptonian. This DC universe will fall, like all the others.” pic.twitter.com/QvVsbvF8SN — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) June 8, 2022

So is DC making Black Adam into a good guy? He's all bad in the comics. I'm so confused — Derek Gaines (@derekgaines22) June 8, 2022

this is an awful tagline lmao. it makes movie look like a goofy comedy with Black Adam as the incompetent hero



like this: https://t.co/ppRTeipn8k pic.twitter.com/VWFGrBwNWN — Chu (@chumunga64) June 7, 2022

The problem with DC vs Marvel is DC always looks for big ticket faces to try drawing attention buy the actors rarely FIT the role. The problem with The Rock playing Black Adam is he looks the part but he won't pull off the character. Another DC flop in the making 😒 https://t.co/dUNNIOsLBT — 𝕵𝖆𝖉𝖊, 𝕯𝖊𝖘𝖕𝖎𝖈𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖊 𝖔𝖋 𝕭𝖚𝖓𝖓𝖎𝖊𝖘 (@JadRabit) June 7, 2022

'Black Adam' gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















Click to zoom

The Black Adam's suit looks awesome!! Can’t wait to see it in motion in the trailer tonight!⚡#BlackAdam #DwayneJohnson #DC pic.twitter.com/ZpVrUG2b8D — Paytm Insider (@paytminsider) June 8, 2022

Can’t wait to see Black Adam do his best to play the character of The Rock https://t.co/vFhnjMH0zb — Mike Amoles (@MikeAM32) June 8, 2022

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change when Black Adam's first trailer is released. Tomorrow will be epic😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/jmlA8Tbsvw — Ady #BlackAdamTrailer (@Fanverse21) June 7, 2022

If there’s one recurring criticism to have been leveled at the former professional wrestler during his career, it’s that he plays virtually the exact same archetypal character in every single one of his high-profile roles. Black Adam presents the ideal opportunity to tear up that particular playbook in more ways than one, but at the end of the day it’s still the latest in a long line of $100+ million Dwayne Johnson vehicles, so the cause for concern can be deemed as entirely valid.