'Black Adam' Trailer Has People Thinking It Really Will Change the Hierarchy of Power

Having been attached to the lead role for 15 years already, there was no doubt that star and producer Dwayne Johnson was going to pour every ounce of himself into the DCEU’s Black Adam. That being said, some of the more skeptical fans have started to roll their eyes anytime they hear the phrase “hierarchy of power”.
That’s understandable, when you’d die of alcohol poisoning were you to take a shot each time Johnson has mentioned it when talking about the upcoming superhero blockbuster, but he isn’t known as one of Hollywood’s premiere hype men for no reason.
Warner Bros. brought Black Adam to CinemaCon yesterday to unleash a full-length trailer, and as you can see from the reactions below, there’s a very real possibility that the finished product is destined to live up to the hype and then some.
Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra’s latest big budget collaboration with the planet’s highest-paid actor comes to theaters in October, having recently been pushed back from the summer after Warner Bros. decided to rejig the release schedule. That means there’s plenty more marketing materials to come, and even more “hierarchy of power” talk.
It’s one thing to talk a good game, yet an entirely different endeavor to back it up, but Black Adam is shaping up to be not both the movie we’ve been told it is, and the one we were all expecting it to be. Darker, grittier, more dangerous, and painted in shades of grey we don’t often see in the big screen adventures of spandex-clad adventurers, the hype train has officially pulled out of the station.