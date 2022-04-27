'Black Adam' Trailer Has People Thinking It Really Will Change the Hierarchy of Power

The 'Black Adam' trailer shown at CinemaCon has people convinced that it really will change the DCEU's hierarchy of power.

Having been attached to the lead role for 15 years already, there was no doubt that star and producer Dwayne Johnson was going to pour every ounce of himself into the DCEU’s Black Adam. That being said, some of the more skeptical fans have started to roll their eyes anytime they hear the phrase “hierarchy of power”.

That’s understandable, when you’d die of alcohol poisoning were you to take a shot each time Johnson has mentioned it when talking about the upcoming superhero blockbuster, but he isn’t known as one of Hollywood’s premiere hype men for no reason.

Warner Bros. brought Black Adam to CinemaCon yesterday to unleash a full-length trailer, and as you can see from the reactions below, there’s a very real possibility that the finished product is destined to live up to the hype and then some.

“Heroes don’t kill people…”

“Well I do”

DAAAMMNN! The first #BlackAdam trailer is dark, dangerous & badass. Ends with Black Adam catching a rocket with his bare hand & watching it explode around him. @TheRock says there’s black & white, but this film operates more in the grey. pic.twitter.com/wkRJlkCesh — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

Everything about #BlackAdam sounds exactly like the movie I wanted.



Fucking awesome and then some.



The hierarchy of power is getting shined up real nice, that sumbitch getting turned sideways, and STICKING IT STRAIGHT UP YOUR CANDY ASS. October 21st. — Joseph Cornelius Hallenbeck (@TheThirdNiceGuy) April 27, 2022

Yep…. #BlackAdam is definitely gonna be thematically similar to "What's So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?", just from the opposite point of view. — Gwendolyn Jae Stone 🏳️‍⚧️🎬 (@GwenLovesMovies) April 27, 2022

damn, I guess the hierarchy of power IS about to change in the dc universe — michaelangelo (@teeth_hair) April 27, 2022

#BlackAdam trailer teases what the film is about but doesn’t reveal too much except you don’t want to fuck with @TheRock in this movie. Trailer ends with him throwing someone really far into the ocean. Another film I can’t wait to see. pic.twitter.com/ZzC0cpDzF1 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 27, 2022

The #BlackAdam trailer was shown at CinemaCon, here’s what attendees saw:



-Black Adam in the mountains.

-Arrival of Doctor Fate.

-More Hawkman & Atom Smasher.

-His origin as a slave.



“Heroes don't kill people… But I do." pic.twitter.com/adDPjQctej — Black Adam Film News (@BAdamFilmNews) April 27, 2022

Dwayne Johnson is on stage now with the finisher, #BlackAdam. “This truly is a dream of mine. I see Black Adam as being the Dirty Harry of the superhero world.” We’re about to see the trailer!#CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/FXBVpXQ9yu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

🚨 'Dwayne Johnson' entered #CinemaCon in his own style, brings 'Quintessa' and 'Noah' to the stage and revealed Trailers of #DCSuperPets & #BlackAdam.



⚡🤯 'The Rock' asked audience to scream & recorded it to use in movie's battle scene. The response from the audience is crazy. pic.twitter.com/huo0csmTV5 — 𝐃𝐂 𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥 𝐅𝐂 (@DCtamilFC) April 27, 2022

Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra’s latest big budget collaboration with the planet’s highest-paid actor comes to theaters in October, having recently been pushed back from the summer after Warner Bros. decided to rejig the release schedule. That means there’s plenty more marketing materials to come, and even more “hierarchy of power” talk.

It’s one thing to talk a good game, yet an entirely different endeavor to back it up, but Black Adam is shaping up to be not both the movie we’ve been told it is, and the one we were all expecting it to be. Darker, grittier, more dangerous, and painted in shades of grey we don’t often see in the big screen adventures of spandex-clad adventurers, the hype train has officially pulled out of the station.