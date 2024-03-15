All ‘Leprechaun’ movies, ranked

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, a variety of traditions are being celebrated and embarked upon — including indulging in a spine-tingling marathon of the best horror movies to watch on the Irish holiday. As fantastic as those movies are, however, it’s difficult to compare to the legendary Leprechaun franchise.

Kickstarting all the way back in 1993 with Mark Jones’ Leprechaun, the slapstick installments in the long-standing film series have long been appreciated by members of the horror community — so much so that the movies continue to be regarded as bonafide cult classics. And while the favorable franchise might not compare to the established solemnity and divine storytelling in evolved franchises such as Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street, the Leprechaun movies are jam-packed with endless comedic relief and some of the best kills in the entire horror genre.

So before a fresh-faced installment is crafted and released by Lionsgate in the near future, let’s dive in and properly rank all current movies in the ever-popular Leprechaun franchise.

8. Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

As disastrous as one film in the franchise can possibly get, it shouldn’t come as a huge shock to any horror fan that Origins ranks as the worst of the bunch. Destined to serve as a complete reboot of the franchise, the re-imagining certainly missed its overall mark, and failed to match the authenticity and glow of the 1993 original. Of course, not having Warwick Davis as the iconic villain Lubdan the Leprechaun was a bright indication that the reboot wouldn’t be able to hold its own.

7. Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)

With star-studded appearances from both Ice-T and Coolio and a fantastic performance from Warwick Davis, it’s genuinely worth noting that the fifth movie in the film series is not necessarily awful. Sure, the fourth movie indulging in space and creating a jaw-dropping campy feature felt like too much, so when it came time for Lubdan to enter the “hood,” it almost felt like the franchise went too far. That being said, the horror comedy has long been praised and celebrated by horror fanatics all around the globe — if not for the simple fact that the movie is entertaining.

6. Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996)

Much like with Jason X, the fun-filled franchise decided to shift gears and bring Lubdan directly into space. And while Jason X has since been regarded as a cult classic, the Leprechaun’s venture into space has more been associated as ridiculously silly and overly campy. And yet, despite its weaknesses — and yes, there are plenty of them showcased throughout — the fourth Leprechaun film definitely falls under the “so bad it’s good” label in regards to campy horror features. But when the time comes to search the movie on streaming, horror fanatics will know they’re in for a fantastic time.

5. Leprechaun Returns (2018)

Without a doubt, one of the most underrated movies in this ranking would be 2018’s Returns, which attempted to ignore all other sequels in the franchise and opted to stand on its own two feet. Much like the 1993 original, Returns faithfully makes its way back to the franchise’s beloved roots — perfectly blending a mix of dark comedy with moments of undeniable terror at the hands of the vengeful Leprechaun. It might not be the most credible film in the eye-catching franchise, but its desire to be different and create a horror-esque experience is definitely something to admire.

4. Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003)

Most Leprechaun supporters might not want to admit it, but there’s absolutely no denying that the “Hood” movies in the franchise are hilariously entertaining and serve as enjoyable classics. More specifically, Back 2 tha Hood is a brilliantly unhinged sequel that honestly does nothing except make fun of itself and have a blast of a time while doing it. And yet, this concept somehow ended up working, with the film since being praised for its over-the-top stoner humor and amusing storytelling and becoming a sure-fire hit amongst the horror community.

3. Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Following the unexpected, yet overwhelming success of 1993’s Leprechaun, the second entry in the fruitful horror franchise certainly begins with a super-sized slasher bang. From the initial jump, viewers are quickly reintroduced to Lubdan — who is now on the hunt to locate a bride for himself. Looking back, the second entry was jam-packed with endless laughs and gut-busting humor, all while perfectly blending with classic slasher tropes and delivering an unforgettable horror experience. It might not be as favorable and memorable as the OG outing, but it certainly holds its own as a satisfying follow-up.

2. Leprechaun (1993)

Truthfully, it’s hard to imagine the horror movie that started it all not being at the top of the list. Of course, that’s not to say that the original Leprechaun is awful, but the franchise eventually finding its footing over the years allowed for more enticing sequels. Nevertheless, the Jennifer Aniston vehicle remains an absolute delight as Lubdan is introduced to eagle-eyed viewers as a sinister leprechaun searching for his stolen gold — although it becomes increasingly clear that Tory Redding (Aniston) and her clan did not take it. Decades later, the first movie serves as a glorious rewatch and a beloved slasher piece.

1. Leprechaun 3 (1995)

Featuring some of the brightest and best kills in the entire franchise, there’s absolutely no question that the third Leprechaun movie is the best the blood-splattered, yet charming film series has to offer. Centering around Lubdan the Leprechaun joyfully letting loose in Las Vegas and embarking on a murderous killing spree, the third outing includes everything you could possibly want out of a slapstick horror — including laughably gory kills, unmatched humor, and unforgettable performances. And considering Warwick Davis himself insisted this was his favorite Leprechaun movie, it’s hard to discount its longevity as a fun film.