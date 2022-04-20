Here’s everything we know about Lionsgate’s ‘Leprechaun’ reboot

The funhouse-freaky Leprechaun franchise features some of the most outrageously-campy movies in the history of the horror genre. The 1993 original spawned an entire film series based on a calculated leprechaun who will stop at nothing to regain access to his pot of gold. As per horror website Bloody Disgusting, it appears as though Lionsgate is currently accepting pitches for a fresh reboot featuring the legendary St. Patrick’s Day villain.

While the project remains in the very early stage of development, horror fans can rest assured that the production studio has already expressed a divine interest in seeing the project reach new heights. Seeing as horror reboots like Halloween (2018) and The Exorcist (2023) are making a comeback in the age of modern cinema, Lionsgate now has the perfect opportunity to reintroduce the world to the three-foot, gold-hungry monster. Here’s everything we know about the Leprechaun reboot at this point.

What is Leprechaun about?

While the first six films in the franchise specifically focused on Lubdan the Leprechaun desperate to reunite with his gold coins, the latter two entries in the franchise aimed to provide a different approach to the leprechaun’s origin story — which meant that franchise veteran Warwick Davis made his exit after the sixth movie was complete.

Throughout the first six films, Lubdan searches for a new bride (Leprechaun 2), begins a merciless killing spree in Las Vegas (Leprechaun 3), causes terror in space (Leprechaun 4), and hunts down a pack of hoodlums that have thieved his belongings (Leprechaun: in the Hood and Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood).

While 2018’s Leprechaun Returns did attempt to return to the franchise’s original timeline, it was the sloppy writing, bad dialogue, and the lack of Davis’ presence that kept it from being a critical and financial success. The concept has maintained radio silence ever since, and with the original reboot failing in 2014, the studio has returned to the drawing board in hopes of a new idea.

Who could be the creative team behind the reboot?

As reported by ComicBook, Darren Lynn Bousman —the director of Spiral: From the Book of Saw — has been itching for the opportunity to shape a new installment in the campy franchise. According to Bousman himself, he has hounded Lionsgate on several occasions for the chance to continue the ongoing storyline — and even has colossal dreams of adding Warwick Davis to the project.

Bousman even took to Twitter a few days ago, where he once again reiterated his desire to take on the project and that he has been “begging for two decades” to bring the project to life.

Someday. @Lionsgate will take me seriously and actually call me about this. I’ve only been begging for two decades. But, whatevs. https://t.co/KGR9qV6Vp0. — Darren_Bousman (@darren_bousman) April 18, 2022

What else to expect

With Lionsgate blatantly expressing an interest in accepting pitch ideas for a reboot, perhaps a young, eager horror filmmaker will decide to tackle the project. With exciting directors like Ari Aster, Jordan Peele, and Robert Eggers in the game, any of them — or an entirely different director — could helm the anticipated horror installment.

From an acting standpoint, there are a slew of brilliant actors and actresses rising up in the horror ranks — including Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, Last Night in Soho), Jenna Ortega (Scream, X), Lewis Pullman (Salem’s Lot), and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Nope). Any of these stars would certainly add an intriguing element that brings a certain level of familiarity. Additionally, seeing as Jennifer Aniston’s feature-film debut was the 1993 original Leprechaun, a new installment could undoubtedly benefit from her return.

For now, the project remains in the early stages, though horror fans will continue to pine for the slapstick, yet deadly Irish creature to make his return to the big screen once more.