All MCU Phase 4 movies ranked worst to best

Warning: This article contains some mild spoilers for all the movies of MCU Phase 4.

How do you follow the Infinity Saga? With more, with bigger, with better. That’s got to wind Thanos up. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is the franchise’s most ambitious chapter yet. It’s not just setting up a new multiverse-threatening arc but doing so on a vast canvas. We’re used to each new Marvel phase being larger than the one before, but Phase 4 has brought us an intertwined narrative of movies and series.

The small screen is arguably where Phase 4 has been most adventurous, with the genre and reality-skewering Wandavision and the animated anthology What If..? being just two examples. On the small screen, we met Lady Loki, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Agatha Harkness, and Kate Bishop for the first time. Soon, that’s where we’ll meet She-Hulk and watch the Skrull Secret Invasion unfold.

As Phase 4 set out to increase the box office potential of the MCU, it also attempted to diversify the franchise. That’s made it one of the MCU’s most distinctive and fascinating chapters so far. Still, it all looks a little shambolic at the halfway point — almost an anti-Phase 1. If anything, it has ripped up the Avengers we knew and shown no rush to replace them. But a phase that has tried so hard to balance the past and future promises to deliver more new than old going forward.

As Phase 4 concludes, there’ll be as much fun in watching a new superteam form while understanding the multiversal threat that draws them together. We expect big bad Kang the Conqueror to make his presence felt in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after a prologue in Loki. However, there’s a distinct feeling that we’ve seen his handiwork already.

The first half of this phase may be the calm before the storm, but it’s not been silent. Here’s our ranking of MCU Phase 4 so far:

6. Eternals (2021)

It had been a while since we went into a Marvel film thinking it may be a one-off and Phase 4 delivered two in one year. Eternals was a big ask — a ready-made superteam created in some of the great Jack Kirby’s most colorfully surreal comics, but without the zany edge of Guardians of the Galaxy. Eternals signaled Marvel Studio mastermind Kevin Fiege’s plan to diversify the sprawling franchise. One way to do that was to snap up distinctive directors.

Chloé Zhao was an eye-catching hire. She was an Academy Award-winning director before this ensemble epic was released, but Eternals didn’t capture the public’s imagination. The film diluted the mythological source material, and it set records for critical and audience responses that were unfamiliar to Marvel. The jury’s out on whether it was a painful sign of how the multiverse can deepen and mature.

5. Black Widow (2021)

It was a bold move kicking off a phase using a well-liked character with no future. We’ve subsequently seen the future that emerged from Black Widow, but it couldn’t escape feeling a bit like a dead-end. It didn’t help that the pandemic pushed it onto Disney+ and into contractual disputes. Given a chance, it’s a good slice of action, and the franchise doesn’t miss the opportunity to stage its own James Bond film.

In between the movie’s sadistic and manipulative threads, there was a super team of spies, safe houses, global excursions, and a villain who’s saddled with a curious accent and a giant secret cloud base. Perhaps its most significant contribution to the phase was setting up the important theme of dysfunctional families.

4. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

It was no surprise that Taika Waititi returned to the Thor franchise after the massive spectacle of Thor: Ragnarok. But that movie, for all its vast additions, could at least rely on the epic comic arc Planet Hulk. Love and Thunder’s exploration of love, thunder, and destiny — I mean revenge — may be one of Marvel’s most disjointed films.

It’s very watchable — how could it not be with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and nods to Jean-Claude Van Damme? All the cast puts in sterling work, particularly Christian Bale’s showreel of a performance as villain Gorr. But it may be the phase’s least subtle handling of the past and future. The cynical cameos and booting off of the Guardians are just one example. Thor has to be careful in case his even-numbered movies start getting a bad rap.

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

While Black Widow dragged Natasha Romanoff back to her dark past after high-kicking Avenging adventures, Shang Chi’s debut elevated him from a shadowy childhood to be a great hope for the MCU. Shang Chi is purposefully lighter and more magical than other terrestrial Phase 4 movies. In movie theaters, you could feel the cobwebs left by Phase 3 being blown away.

Shang-Chi’s debut wasn’t just colorful, magical, and action-packed — it carried its heart on its sleeve. It delivers a charismatic turn from Simu Liu while solving the long-running puzzle of the Mandarin. It’s probably Phase 4’s best nod to the past and future. Expect Shang-Chi to be around for a long time.

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Sony’s eighth Spider-Man film underlined the franchise’s mantra about great power and great responsibility. No Way Home was a cinematic event, but its entertaining nostalgia masked a sharp turn for the franchise. For years, Spider-Man’s movie adventures went hand-in-hand with speculation about comic arcs and the formidable villains that would cross from page to screen. This time, from its secretive cameos to Lego Star Wars figures, No Way Home was all about the web slinger’s 20-year film career — a noticeable break from the character’s comic roots.

No Way Home delivered some of the biggest cheers heard in movie theaters in 2021, but six months on, it’s hard to see how stomping down the walls of the multiverse will pan out. Doctor Strange’s solo follow-up didn’t provide any answers, and they may still form as Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4 or Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

The movie’s biggest warning may be the realization that we wasted 20 years wishing Mysterio, Vulture, and Electro onto the screen when the most savage and utterly terrifying villain was there from the start, with Willem Defoe’s Green Goblin devastatingly proving that he’s Spider-Man’s greatest foe. As Spidey has a chance to draw in the web, the Spider-Verse needs all the luck it can get following this.

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

A controversial list-topper, but Doctor Strange’s sequel might be Phase 4’s most significant entry. The Sorcerer Supreme is a prime candidate to be the second A-Lister to follow Thor to four films, and when you compare this to the dullness of Thor: The Dark World, there’s a clear winner.

Multiverse of Madness was another attempt to broaden the depth of the franchise – a painful but necessary process. We never believed the rumors that the MCU would serve up a horror film until we saw it. Doctor Strange 2 nods to at least ten scary sub-genres, the biggest of which is ‘Sam Raimi’. Growing the idea of a witch and wizard at war, it’s incredible what the director got away with — and that’s a great realization walking out of the 28th movie in a franchise.

Unlike Spider-Man, Strange’s nostalgia threw back to 80s horror, leaving movie theaters in occasional quiet and shocked silences. The fingerprints of The Evil Dead were all over it, and it will take years of freeze framing to uncover the darkness of some scenes. Unlike Eternals, Multiverse of Madness showed how a director’s sensibilities could adapt and steer important parts of the MCU juggernaut. Most importantly, it rose like a deadite from early drop-off and fan ire to land not far off Spider-Man’s phenomenal haul a few months before.

Multiverse of Madness is a fine companion piece to No Way Home, although it could have benefitted from drawing out Strange’s multiverse angst before he and his third eye start bouncing around it. Of all the heroes we’ve caught up with or been introduced to during this phase, the potential for Doctor Strange’s next adventure is the most exciting.

Completing Phase 4 at movie theaters

These are the films expected to complete during this phase:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

The Marvels (2023)

Fantastic Four (TBA)

Blade (TBA)

It’s not uncommon for a phase to end on a quiet note. He may not be good news for vampires, but Blade sounds like the right character to slice through the potentially multiverse-changing events of the four films before.