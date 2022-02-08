All the animated films nominated for an Oscar in 2022

Nominees for the 94th Academy Awards are in, and Disney unsurprisingly dominates the slate of animated films. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto and the Danish animated docudrama Flee both came away with three nominations each.

Encanto, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film in addition to nominations for Best Original Score (Germaine Franco) and Best Original Song (“Dos Oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda). Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s documentary about a gay Afghani Refugee, will head into the awards show with nominations for Best Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature, and International Feature.

Disney garnered further Best Animated Feature Film nominations for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon and Pixar’s Luca, which saw streaming success during the pandemic on Disney Plus. And Netflix’s sci-fi comedy The Mitchells vs. the Machines, from Sony Pictures Animation, rounds out the list for animated features.

Short film nominations helped diversify the nominees, featuring filmmakers from Chile to Russia.

Here’s a full list of the animated nominees for both feature and short films.

94th Academy Award Animated Feature Film Nominees and Recipients:

94th Academy Award Animated Feature Film Nominees 1 of 6

Click to skip Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Click to zoom

Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Luca (Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Kurt Albrecht)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer, and Peter Del Vecho)

94th Academy Award Animated Short Film Nominees and Recipients:

94th Academy Award Animated Short Film Nominees 1 of 6

Click to skip Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Click to zoom

Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn and Les Mills)

Bestia (Hugo Civarrubias Tevo Díaz)

Boxballet (Anton Dyakov)

Robin Robin (Dan ojari and mikey Please)

The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

The Oscar winners will be announced on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.