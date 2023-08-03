All the new and fun ‘Barbie’ movie TikTok trends, explained

With the Barbie movie being a certified blockbuster smash hit, it isn’t surprising that elements of the film have sparked all kinds of fun new trends on TikTok. Let’s count down the most popular ones that are taking the social media site by storm.

Lipsyncing to “I’m Just Ken”

Though the film is called Barbie, Ryan Gosling’s Ken was arguably a scene-stealer. That is because he is placed in a sympathetic situation within Barbieland as a perpetual second fiddle to the titular doll. Get a couple of friends together and add some emotional choreography and you have the perfect visual companion to Gosling’s rendition of his breakout song “I’m Just Ken.”

Sharing your “Ken’s job”

Another trend that has taken off is men sharing their “Ken’s job.” The joke here is imagining one’s legitimate line of work as a man is relegated to the thing that dictates your clothing ensemble and accessories as if you are a doll on a store shelf.

What kind of Barbie are you?

Of course, the whole idea of repackaging your occupation as an aesthetic theme is not just relegated to men. Just ask “grad school Barbie, soon to become psychologist Barbie” as one TikTok user put it. “I come with a comfy couch, tissues, coping strategies, and validating phrases,” the user explained.

“Barbie Feet”: a shortcut to the doctor’s office

This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the infamous “Barbie Feet” trend. Margot Robbie’s iconic maneuver from the film involved removing her feet from a pair of high heels and then posing on the balls of her feet with her heels lifted in the air and leaving the impossibly intact shoes behind her. People have tried to recreate this, even though Robbie could readily be considered a stunt professional in her own right. The actress also used the aid of a support bar and double-sided tape on the shoes to ensure they didn’t move. Unsurprisingly, podiatrists have warned against trying this trend due to its likelihood of injury.

“Hi Barbie”

Another viral sound from the Barbie movie is a collage of people saying “Hi Barbie” from the film. This has been used for a variety of purposes, such as one TikTok user’s gallery of different outfits to emulate the various Barbies from the film.

“Barbie Girl Challenge” makeup transformation

Another trend that arguably started on TikTok before the Barbie film was even close to coming out involves doing a makeup transformation while lipsyncing Aqua’s classic Eurodance track “Barbie Girl.” Though you can find videos from this trend dating all the way back to 2020, we think it is worth a mention because it is still going strong to this day and has arguably seen a resurgence of interest with the release of the Barbie movie.

“Take my hands, close your eyes, now feel”

One of the most hilarious trends to see unfold on TikTok is people sharing their weirdest Barbies. While you can stumble upon some of these unholy creations using the hashtag #WeirdBarbie, inspired by the Kate McKinnon character from the film, many of them go without the tag. However, the true connecting tissue with these TikToks comes in using an original sound from Billie Eillish’s “Home,” in which a voice in the track says “Take my hands, close your eyes, now feel.” The quote taken directly from the movie, with the backdrop of somber music just makes the creations that would make Sid from Toy Story cringe all the more hilarious to behold.