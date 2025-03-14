‘Am I the only one concerned?’: Why wasn’t Gantu in the 2025 live action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ trailer?

The trailer of Disney’s upcoming Lilo & Stitch live-action has been polarizing fans. While the adorable Maia Kealoha has received nothing but oohs and aahs, a couple of creative liberties haven’t gone unnoticed.

There’s plenty to be excited about though. Stitch is as chaotic as ever, Lilo’s Hawaiian home looks gorgeous, and the heartwarming themes of family and belonging are all there. But amid the excitement, some eagle-eyed viewers have noticed something… or rather, someone, missing. And that’s none other than the towering, deep-voiced Captain Gantu.

Gantu’s an integral part of Lilo & Stitch

Just saw the new Lilo and Stitch trailer…..am I the only one concerned about the complete lack of Captain Gantu? pic.twitter.com/eMl4Aovnhb — Koji (@KojiInc) March 13, 2025

Gantu, antagonist of the original 2002 animated film, was nowhere to be seen in the trailer for the Lilo & Stitch live-action. While the trailer made sure to show off Lilo, Nani, Cobra Bubbles, Dr. Jumba, Pleakley, and, of course, Stitch causing absolute mayhem, Gantu was conspicuously absent. The internet wasted no time in expressing concern. One fan posted: “Just saw the new Lilo & Stitch trailer… am I the only one concerned about the complete lack of Captain Gantu?”

That sentiment quickly spread, leading to widespread speculation on whether Disney was cutting out such an important character. Some wondered if Gantu’s role was being reduced, and if he was in the film, why the trailer didn’t include even a quick glimpse of him. It’s a fair question after all. Gantu is a major part of Lilo & Stitch. He’s the one who initially tries to capture Stitch, fails miserably, and then spends most of the movie as a looming threat. He’s also a big reason why the film’s climax is so intense. Without Gantu snatching Lilo and forcing Stitch to come to her rescue, we wouldn’t have one of the most emotional moments of the film.

So, is Captain Gantu be in the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie at all?

Luckily, there’s good news. Despite his MIA status in the trailer, Gantu will be in the movie. Per reports from DisInsider, Disney has no plans to cut him from the story. While the studio hasn’t officially confirmed who will be voicing him, multiple sources have pointed to Kevin Michael Richardson. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Richardson was the original voice of Gantu in the 2002 Lilo & Stitch movie. He also reprised this role in the sequels and TV series. His deep, commanding voice made Gantu one of the most recognizable Disney villains of the early 2000s.

Of course, this still doesn’t explain why Gantu wasn’t in the trailer. One possibility is that Disney might be keeping him under wraps for a reason. Perhaps the studio wants to save the reveal for later marketing materials, or maybe Gantu’s design isn’t quite finalized yet. Given that he’s a towering alien who looks more like a humanoid shark than anything else, bringing him to life in a way that doesn’t look awkward in live-action could be a challenge. It’s also possible that Gantu’s role in the story is slightly different this time around.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how Disney handles the character. Lilo & Stitch will hit theaters on May 23, 2025. And while Disney is still playing coy about his big reveal, at least we can rest easy knowing that he will be in the movie.

