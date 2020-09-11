Awesome Justice League Snyder Cut Fan Poster Features Superman’s Black Suit

The Snyder Cut of Justice League, slated for release in 2021, will feature many unseen elements that the director initially wished to incorporate into his version of the pic.

Namely, Henry Cavill’s Superman will get a chance to don the Solar Suit, the awesome black costume that we saw in the first trailer. Fans have yet to learn about the narrative implications behind this wardrobe change, but it nevertheless looks absolutely badass on the Man of Steel. As you may recall, Kal-El’s part in the theatrical version met a lot of controversy back in 2017. Not only did Joss Whedon cut his screentime and involvement in the narrative, but the work on computer-generated effects also received its fair share of criticism. By that, of course, we’re referring to the CGI mustache.

Still, based on an image that Snyder shared a few weeks back, it’s safe to say that the plot will roughly follow in the footsteps of Whedon’s version by having Clark fight the Justice League after his resurrection. Perhaps the highly anticipated black suit will come after the team unites to go against Steppenwolf and Darkseid, but that’s just speculation at this point.

If you’re excited about seeing it, though, and can’t possibly wait to get another look, then some new fan art that features the Man of Steel in the heat of battle will get your blood pumping over the upcoming flick even more. Check it out for yourself below.

This image is courtesy of Instagram artist UltraRaw26, who also did a few sketches just recently in memory of Chadwick Boseman, which you can check out here.

Both the fans and Snyder fought for a long time to see the original version of Justice League, and it seems that the director is pushing himself now to pull out all the stops and make this opportunity to revisit his infamous movie worthwhile. And we simply can’t wait to see more.