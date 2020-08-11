Fans are pretty optimistic that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be markedly better than Joss Whedon’s theatrical version. After all, Zack Snyder has been treating us to completely new and unscreened clips from his edit like the one featuring our first glimpse of Darkseid. We’ve also seen some drastically altered (and way cooler) snaps of characters like Steppenwolf and leaked concept art of the Padaremons. Not to mention that clip from his cut that showed off Henry Cavill in Superman’s black costume visiting Alfred.

More recently, Snyder has been stirring up anticipation among the DCEU loyal with the promise of a trailer release at the DC FanDome virtual event on August 22nd. His latest tweet is a little behind the scenes sneak peek at him working in the editing studio on exactly that. “Getting ready for DC FanDome,” he says in the caption.

From what little can be gleaned from the photo below, it looks to be a snippet from the Justice League versus Superman fight scene. Judging from the feet alone, it seems like Cyborg is up front, flanked by Aquaman and Flash. Unfortunately, however, we can’t zoom in any further and study the reflections in the frame by yelling out “enhance!”

Zack Snyder Teases Justice League Vs. Superman With New Snyder Cut Image 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, there are sure to be more surprises in the trailer that we haven’t accounted for, maybe even a Green Lantern or Martian Manhunter cameo or teaser. Unless Snyder is planning to save those reveals for the film’s full release on HBO Max, which he may indeed be doing.

After all, with the movie reportedly clocking in at over 3.5 hours and Zack adamantly stating that he won’t use any frames that he didn’t film, the Snyder Cut of Justice League is bound to be packed with hours of unseen footage. And frankly, we can’t wait to see it.