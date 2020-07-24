The very existence of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a victory for fans. Ever since the botched theatrical cut was ridiculed by critics and sank at the box office, we’ve been wondering what could have been. A constant drip of new material allowed us to fill in some of the blanks, much of it originating with Snyder’s frequent posts on social media. These have shown us unused designs for main villain Steppenwolf, entirely new characters like Martian Manhunter and whole cut scenes showcasing Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Now, we have a particularly special treat, as someone has uploaded a treasure trove of concept art showing off alternative versions of the Apokalyptian Parademons. This gallery was created on Imgur earlier today and collects art from a variety of sources including WETA Digital, and you can check it out for yourself below.

Leaked Concept Art For Zack Snyder's Justice League Reveals New Parademon Designs 1 of 33

It’s interesting seeing the various designs as they tried to figure out just how monstrous they could get away with making them. It’s also cool that the ‘living glass’ aesthetic we saw in the leaked pictures of Steppenwolf’s original design also shows up here, which makes sense as they’re all of Apokalyptian origin. Also telling is that several of them share similarities with Cyborg, tying into the early art showing that character growing extra arms.

When the Snyder cut eventually drops next year, it’ll be neat to see if any of this appears in it. After all, we’ve been told Steppenwolf is being reverted to his original look, so maybe we’ll see some revisions to the Parademons to make them more horrific in appearance to match.

We may know for sure very soon, as JusticeCon is this weekend and a highlight will be a new clip from the Snyder cut. Here’s hoping it’s something mind-blowing, as fans are hungry to see the fruits of their tireless campaigning.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will release on HBO Max in 2021.