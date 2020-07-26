Zack Snyder Says He Won’t Use A Single Frame From Whedon’s Cut For His Justice League

There’s been a lot of revealing material coming out of this weekend’s Justice Con. Whether it was a new clip from Zack Snyder’s Justice League featuring Superman in a black suit, the release date for the first teaser trailer or Ray Fisher doubling down on his harsh words for Joss Whedon, the event was certainly insightful.

But that wasn’t all we got. While speaking about his version of Justice League, Snyder revealed that it won’t include even a “single frame” from Whedon’s cut, which was released in theaters in November of 2017. The director is making it very clear that it will be his complete vision, saying the following:

“I’d destroy the movie before I use a single frame that I didn’t photograph,” Snyder said Saturday during a live-streamed Justice Con panel. “That is a f—ing hard fact. I’d blow the f—ing thing up.”

Interestingly, he makes it a point to choose his words carefully here. He doesn’t outright criticize Whedon, but the strong language implies that viewers should block out any frame from that version when they eventually see the Snyder Cut.

Snyder has previously mentioned that only a quarter of the footage he shot ended up in the theatrical release, so you can imagine he has plenty of material that’s separate from what we saw in theaters. He also says his cut will be more than 3 hours long and will feature more of Darkseid, as well as a possible cameo from Green Lantern.

There’s certainly a lot to look forward to with the film, but will it live up to the hype? After so much build up, campaigning and the eventual announcement that it’s indeed happening, there’s a lot of pressure on Snyder to deliver something fans have been waiting years to see. At the very least, he’s certainly committed to bringing us his best possible version of Justice League and regardless of the quality of the new cut, you have to admire his passion and drive to give the fans what they want.