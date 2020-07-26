Ray Fisher Says Joss Whedon Should Be Scared Of What He Has To Say

After seemingly being consigned to the history books as the forgotten man of the DCEU, Ray Fisher has found himself right back in the headlines, and it isn’t just to do with his role in the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

As well as being the first person to get the call to find out that Zack Snyder’s original vision was finally becoming a reality, in which Cyborg is set to play a much more prominent part, Fisher was also confirmed to be making his big screen return in The Flash. He might not be getting the solo outing that was originally planned, but you can certainly imagine the actor’s happiness. Especially after finding his entire filmography limited to just eight episodes of True Detective since Justice League first called it a wrap.

Fisher isn’t just in the news for professional reasons, either, with the 32 year-old publicly calling Joss Whedon out for his behavior on the set of the movie, which has since been backed up by numerous other people and led to further accusations being made about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator’s conduct.

Cyborg Takes Point In Three New Stills For Justice League; Zack Snyder Shares BTS Pic 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We recently learned that Fisher could find himself being sued for breaking a non-disclosure agreement if he continued making such allegations, and the actor looks to have confirmed that now when he skirted around the issue in a recent interview, but made it very clear that there’s more to come regarding the accusations.

“I put out some pretty strong words, and some pretty strong comments about Joss Whedon and every single one of those words, and every single one of those comments is true. There is a process that is being undergone as we speak to get to the heart of everything that I’m talking about. The man is probably scared, and he should be because we are going to get to the heart of everything that went down. And if anything I said about that man is untrue, I invite him wholeheartedly to sue me for libel, to sue me for slander.”

The Justice League star is clearly sticking to his guns when it comes to Joss Whedon, and based on the number of former collaborators that are now publicly speaking out about the abusive and unhealthy environments the filmmaker created on his sets, his continued silence on the matter only looks all the more damning.