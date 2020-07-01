Justice League Star Says Joss Whedon Was Abusive And Gross On Set

The upcoming release of the Justice League Snyder Cut is a very, very big deal, as it’s basically Warner Bros. admitting they messed up with the theatrical release of the film and are now ready to make up for it. The news of the Snyder Cut finally seeing the light of day has also inspired those involved with the pic to speak up on their experience working on it, and one of the most outspoken has been Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, who’s seemingly done pulling his punches and is happy to tell everyone all about how much he disliked collaborating with Joss Whedon.

After firing a shot at the director just the other day, Fisher’s now back on social media with a pretty juicy Tweet, revealing that Whedon acted very unprofessionally on set, with the actor calling his behavior “abusive” and “gross.” See for yourself below what Fisher had to say:

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Those are some pretty serious accusations and while we know that no one really had a pleasant time working on Justice League after Snyder left, this is the first we’re hearing of this type of behavior from Whedon. The director has yet to respond, but it’ll certainly be interesting to see how both he, and Warner Bros., reply to Fisher’s tweet – if they do at all.

In any case, you can bet that the actor is thrilled that the Justice League Snyder Cut is finally about to be shared with the world, as Cyborg had a much deeper arc in it than he had in the Whedon version, with Fisher telling us that “it’ll get to grips with Victor Stone’s existential angst at his new robotic form and grief for the loss of his old life.”

Sounds good to us, and we’ll finally be able to see what all the fuss is about, and if this new cut of the film can possibly live up to the hype, when it arrives on HBO Max next year.