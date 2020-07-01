Joss Whedon Has No Comment On Justice League Abuse Accusations

The theatrical cut of Justice League was clearly the result of piecing together two very, very different versions of the same movie made by two directors who have opposing styles and sensibilities. Joss Whedon’s typical quip-heavy dialogue was completely at odds with the aesthetic that Zack Snyder had laid down in Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and then brought to Justice League and as a result, it led to a film that had some incredibly jarring tonal shifts and never really felt like it came together.

It turns out that some of this may have also been due to on set drama, though, as Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the pic, dropped a bombshell today when he called out Whedon on Twitter. In case you missed it, you can see his explosive tweet down below.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

With over 16,000 retweets at the time of writing, it’s fair to say that this tweet has got a lot of people talking and now, we’re all just waiting to see what Whedon, and indeed Warner Bros., will say back. It appears that they’re not ready to issue any sort of statement, though, as Variety reached out to both parties earlier and were met with a “no comment.”

Jon Berg, meanwhile, has already spoken up, saying that it’s “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior.” But should we believe him? After all, many people have already come to Fisher’s defense, including Clay Enos, who worked with Snyder on several DC films.

I heard the same thing. https://t.co/r4hBw3UWlA — Clay Enos (@ClayEnos) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, there are whispers that more stories about Whedon’s unprofessional behavior are brewing in the background and are soon to emerge. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see how this all unfolds. But clearly, production on Justice League was a more tumultuous experience than we’d previously been led to believe.