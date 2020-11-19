Amazon Prime Announces Over 80 New Movies/TV Shows For December

Hard as it is to believe with everything going on right now, but Christmas is only about five weeks away, and the streaming market is already looking crowded. Although Netflix can probably expect to continue their dominance over subscribers through the end of 2020, Amazon Prime are releasing some notable titles for the last month of the year, including original films like I’m Your Woman and new episodes of The Expanse.

In terms of the former, it stars Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in a picture about a woman who has to go on the run after her husband gets into trouble with his business partner. We’ll also be seeing the much-anticipated Sound of Metal, which features Riz Ahmed as a heavy metal drummer who develops hearing loss. This one will receive a limited theatrical release before heading to Amazon on December 4th. And elsewhere, viewers can expect Sundance hit Sylvie’s Love with Tessa Thompson, which will premiere on Christmas Day.

On the series front, meanwhile, Amazon have teen survival drama The Wilds, wherein a group of teenage girls have to survive on a deserted island. The well regarded sci-fi program The Expanse kicks off its fifth season as well with three brand new instalments on December 16th, before going to a weekly release schedule, while other highlights include a Grand Tour entry, New Year’s comedy special Yearly Departed, and family entertainment in fresh entries of Clifford the Big Red Dog.

As usual, Amazon has bulked out its licensed movie and television library ahead of the festive period, too, including everything from multiple James Bond classics such as Dr. No and Goldeneye to The King’s Speech, and various Christmas-themed content. Furthermore, it appears that the platform is also picking up a number of properties from other networks and cable.

Here, then, is everything coming to Amazon Prime in December:

Released December 1

12 Disasters (2012) (Moviesphere)

2012 (2009)

Air Force One (1997)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Assassin Of Youth (1938)

Body Of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Christmas Chalet (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Euphoria (2019)

Full Moon High (1981)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost Town (1936)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (2016) (Showtime)

Gun Brothers (1956)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden (2010)

Hot Air (2019)

Into The Blue (2005)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Los Rodriguez el más allá (2019) (Pantaya)

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Outlaw’s Son (1957)

Priest (2011)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Spanglish (2004)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The King’s Speech (2010)

The Kingmaker (2019) (Showtime)

The Natural (1984)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

True Confessions (1981)

True Lies (1994)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Year One (2009)

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

City On A Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Idiomatic: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1 (PBS Living)

L Word Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Murder in the Bayou: Season 1 (Showtime)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

No Passport Required: Season 1 (PBS Living)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Ray Donovan: Season 1 (Showtime)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Spanish Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

The Affair: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime) Released December 4

Sound of Metal *Amazon Original Movie

Released December 7

Valley Girl (2020) Released December 8

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8 Released December 11

I’m Your Woman *Amazon Original Movie

*Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

*The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1 Released December 16

The Expanse: Season 5 *Amazon Original Series Released December 17

La Pachanga (1958) Released December 18

Blackbird (2020)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt – Amazon Original Special Released December 23

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

Someone Marry Barry (2017)

The Little Hours (2017) Released December 25

Sylvie’s Love*Amazon Original Movie

Soldiers of Fortune (2012) Released December 27

The House Sitter (2016) Released December 28

Hope Gap (2020) Released December 30

*Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special Released December 31

Supervized (2019)

A pretty great list, then, which builds on the similarly solid amount of new material that Amazon Prime made available in November. The big challenge, however, will be to continue to improve the brand’s reputation for its own programming, as well as being a window for films such as The Craft: Legacy that might otherwise have gone to theaters.

What do you think of Amazon Prime‘s December lineup, though? As ever, let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.