Amazon’s Welcome To The Blumhouse Returning In October With 4 New Movies

Having already conquered the big screen by gaining a reputation as one of Hollywood’s premiere hit factories, Blumhouse have expanded into the world of streaming exclusives via a partnership with Amazon that’s set to continue shining a spotlight on some of the horror genre’s rising stars.

The initial quartet of Welcome to the Blumhouse movies arrived last October, with the first pair debuting on October 6th and the other two premiering a week later. Admittedly, reviews were hardly enthusiastic all across the board, but as an experimental anthology series it’s definitely worth continuing, especially when fans around the world love to devour as much content as humanly possible throughout the spookiest month of the year.

The good news is that Welcome to the Blumhouse is back in October, with four new features boasting a mix of recognizable names and unknowns. Bingo Hell and Black as Night will both arrive on October 1st, promising wildly different explorations of standard horror tropes.

The former finds a senior citizen protecting her neighborhood from an evil force that’s taken over the local bingo hall, with Gigi Saul Guerrero co-writing and directing, and the latter follows a revenge-fueled teenager battling vampires in New Orleans, with Maritte Lee Go directing from a script by Sherman Payne.

A couple moving to a migrant farming community in 1970s California experience terrifying visions in Ryan Zaragoza’s Madres starring Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Tenoch Huerta, and Axelle Carolyn writes and directs The Manor, where a stroke victim finds herself convinced a malevolent entity is killing the residents at the titular nursing home.

That’s four brand new movies with enticingly high concepts and intriguing premises, setting up the return of Welcome to the Blumhouse as something to keep an eye on.