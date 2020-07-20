Amber Heard Says She Was Afraid Johnny Depp Was Going To Kill Her

Amber Heard came to the witness stand during Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun today and alleged that the actor made her fear for her life.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and NGN, representative of The Sun, went to UK court last week, rekindling the flame of controversy about the couple’s short-lived marriage yet again. The defendants, led by Sasha Wass QC, accused Depp of mistreating his wife and abusing drugs and alcohol, while Depp’s attorneys and people who were close to them when they were together brought up several instances where Heard was evidently the one who abused her husband.

The actress herself, meanwhile, provided a written statement in court before appearing on Monday to testify, in which she alleges that her then-husband was extremely controlling and intimidating.

“Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far. He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship,” she revealed.

Now, coming to the witness stand while Depp was present in the courtroom, Heard described an incident in Japan when he allegedly attacked her in a hotel room, saying:

“There was an argument in a hotel room in Tokyo that resulted in Johnny kneeling on my back and hitting me on the back of the head.”

Heard further claimed that her ex-spouse blamed this behavior on a split personality, explaining:

“He would blame all his actions on a self-created third party instead of himself, which he often called ‘the monster,'” she said. “He would speak about it as if it was another person or personality and not him doing all these things. When Johnny puts his attention on you, with all his intensity and darkness, it is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. When I say he was dark, he had a violent and dark way of speaking: the way he talked about our relationship being ‘dead or alive’ and telling me that death was the only way out of the relationship.”

The Aquaman actress alleges that Depp was always in a state of “weaponized victimhood” and didn’t have any accountability to anyone, which is why she thought she could fix him earlier on in their relationship.

“After violent episodes, his team would try to convince me to stay with him or to come back, often telling me he was sorry and would get clean for me. I think I stayed not only because I had hope of him getting clean and things changing, but also because of the responsibility I felt, being told I was the one to motivate him and help him to get clean,” she revealed.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Amber Heard is throwing everything she can at the actor, now that both her career and future livelihood are on the line. And as the trial continues this week, we’ll be sure to bring you all the latest updates on what comes out of it.