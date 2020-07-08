Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Dangled Her Dog Out Of A Car Window

This week marks the start of Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun’s parent company due to their reporting of him being a “wife beater” following his ex-wife Amber Heard‘s accusations of abuse. Now, Heard is attempting to add fuel to the fire by claiming more abuse from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, saying that he also dangled her dog out of a car window.

Heard insists Depp hung her dog Pistol out of a moving car while howling and finding the experience funny. She says he was in a bad mood while high and drunk, resulting in him being wildly out of control during the car ride. Depp recounted things differently in court, however, stating:

I can say it is a very enduring image but it’s an utter falsity, it’s fraudulent, it’s not true. I don’t think, hanging a defenseless dog weighing three pounds out of a window is not my idea of fun, although my sense of humor is rather skewed.

Of course, this is only the tip of the iceberg for the two ex-lovers, who have been in a legal battle since before their divorce in 2017. Evidence has mounted making it clear that Heard was primarily responsible for the domestic abuse that happened in their marriage, with court documents and reports showing that she defecated on Depp’s bed and punched him in the face, was abusive to him while his children were in the home, and body-shamed him by calling him fat and washed up. Meanwhile, Heard sought out a private investigator to get dirt on Depp, but it backfired on her when everyone he talked to had nothing but incredibly generous things to say about the actor.

A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 surfaced online months ago as well, and rumors circulated in May that it may have actually led to Warner Bros. making the decision to fire her from the upcoming sequel. However, there has been no confirmation since then of her losing her job on the film, so we’ll just have to sit tight for now and wait and see what happens.