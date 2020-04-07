Amber Heard Faces Prison Time If Found Guilty Of Falsifying Evidence Against Johnny Depp

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has been in a seemingly never-ending legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard (Aquaman) for years now, and while most of the evidence so far has shown Heard to be the primary abuser in their tumultuous marriage, it’s not like Depp is completely innocent in all this. However, a surprising new turn in their case could spell a lot more trouble for the Drive Angry actress than her husband.

According to a recent report from IBT, Heard now faces up to three years of jail time if found guilty of “manipulating evidence against Johnny Depp.” If you’ve been keeping up with the case – and how could you not, given how it seems to be all over social media? – you’ll know that Amber has made numerous claims against Johnny that’ve painted him as an abusive monster. But in recent months, most of them have been debunked or proven false and now, she’s facing serious consequences for allegedly falsifying evidence.

As IBT explains:

The California Penal Code Section 141 PC stated that it is illegal to alter, modify, plant, place, conceal, manufacture or move any physical matter with the intention of causing someone to be charged with a crime. Some would face felony charges for this. Related charges include Offering false evidence under California Penal Code 132 PC and Preparing false evidence under California Penal Code Section 134 PC which are considered felony crimes and carry a maximum sentence of up to three years. This applies even if the person doesn’t actually present it but intend to present the falsified evidence as true.

So, clearly this isn’t to be taken lightly and given that the evidence against Heard has been mounting rapidly, things aren’t looking too good for her. But of course, it’s not only in court that she’s in hot water, as the internet has been a source of intense backlash for the actress, too, as of late.

One petition is trying to have her fired as the L’Oreal spokesperson, while another wants her gone from the upcoming Aquaman sequel. Of course, it could be some time before Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s court battle comes to any kind of resolution, but it seems like things will only get worse before they get better for the former couple.