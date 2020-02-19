Johnny Depp Fans Petition To Remove Amber Heard As L’Oreal Spokesperson

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, a petition started on February 13th has ambitions to remove Amber Heard as L’Oreal’s spokesperson.

The years of drama between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp have made for some tumultuous times for both of the stars, even leading to Depp stating that he felt wrongly fired from his role in Pirates of the Caribbean due to the allegedly false abuse accusations against him.

Depp was initially alleged to have been physically abusive in the relationship, but recent audio leaks have shown that Heard was likely the perpetrator. The audio clips expose her serial abuse as she tells Depp that she can’t quite control herself and that she might just hit him again in the future, while Depp can be heard stating that he’d previously left their home because he wanted the abuse to discontinue.

Court documents further indicate that Heard repeatedly punched Depp in the face and even defecated on his bed. While none of this signals that Depp hasn’t also abused Heard in retaliation, Heard has a history of domestic violence and was once arrested in 2009 for abusing her domestic partner at that time, Tasya Van Ree. This, alongside the mounting evidence against her, seems to point to Depp being a victim of an unstable ex-wife.

However, this recent petition is not the first to arise in the wake of the evidence that seems to expose Amber Heard‘s abusive tendencies. A petition to remove the actress from Aquaman 2 has already exceeded 330,000 signatures, proving that Depp fans seem proud to stand behind him on what appears to be the right side of the debate. But regardless of fan outrage, how things will ultimately play out in this seemingly never-ending debacle is yet to be seen.